Granary Road, one of Calgary’s most popular farmers’ markets, has officially reopened for the 2022 sunny season.
It has also just released a list of fun events lined up for the summer.
Located at 226066 112th Street W, the Active Learning Park is open seven days a week from 9 am to 5 pm, and the farmers’ market is open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 10 am to 6 pm.
These are the eleven events announced that have been announced so far for the rest of the season.
- Canada Day (Kite Making): July 1, 2022
- Giddy Up (Line Dancing): July 9 and 10, 2022
- Pickle Palooza (Pickle contests): July 30 and 31, 2022
- Open Farm Days (High Tea): August 13 and 14, 2022
- Family Fun Fair: August 20 and 21, 2022
- Garlic Festival: September 10 and 11, 2022
- Apple Festival: September 24 and 25, 2022
- Harvest days (Pumpkin Chunkin): October 1,2, 8, 9, 15, 16, 23, 23, 29, 30, 2022
- Chocolate Festival: November 12 and 13, 2022
- Grinchmas: November 19 and 20, 2022
- Christmas Market: Nov 25 and Dec 18, 2022
There are also a ton of other fun things to do that friends and family can take part in anytime the market is open.
With an active learning park, mini-golf, local vendors, food trucks, and other fun events like goat yoga, you can never run out of things to do, see, and experience.
Market vendors, food trucks, and local businesses make this a fantastic market shopping experience. There’s even a new state-of-the-art aquaponics centre that ensures there’s always the freshest produce.
What makes this place so special is the huge space in the country filled with adventure and fun suited for the entire family.
The Active Learning Park is 36 acres with 11 massive exhibits that mix exciting fun with interactive learning connected by over three kilometres of pathways.
There are also outdoor goat yoga classes and one of the best mini-golf tracks in Calgary, the Yesteryear Mini-Golf track.
It’s an 18-hole, par 72 course with many challenges and obstacles for all ages and skill levels!
Go and check out any fun events at the popular destination market.
Granary Road
Address: 226066 112th Street West, Calgary