"We'll see what happens": Tkachuk unsure if he'll be booed by Flames fans

Matthew Tkachuk is back in Calgary.

As a member of the opposition.

But Tkachuk, who spent the first six seasons of his NHL career with the Calgary Flames, isn’t sure whether his reception will be friendly or fierce when he hits Saddledome ice for the first time with the Florida Panthers.

“Obviously we’ll see what happens, but they know I left it out there every single shift, every game,” Tkachuk told Ryan Leslie of Sportsnet in an exclusive sit-down interview from his new Florida digs.

“Being out there in the community I tried to be involved as I possibly could’ve been. Through that, through the on-ice and the off-ice, I’ve met so many great people. Six just unbelievable years I’ll just never forget.”

Tkachuk was selected by the Flames with the No. 6 pick in the 2016 NHL Draft and made the team the following fall. He logged 382 points (152 goals, 230 assists) in 431 games before declaring he wouldn’t sign a long-term contract extension with the club this past summer.

His decision came days after Calgary lost fellow franchise face Johnny Gaudreau for nothing in free agency.

“I have so many incredible memories up in Calgary,” said Tkachuk, who had an NHL career-high 104 points (42 goals, 62 assists) with the Flames last season. “That’s where it all started. Probably the best place for me at that time, giving me a chance to play in the NHL, giving me a chance to play on the roster. So many great memories. So many great people.”

Tkachuk was optioned to the Panthers shortly thereafter, returning Jonathan Huberdeau, MacKenzie Weegar, prospect Cole Schwindt, and a conditional first-round pick in a summer blockbuster that became the NHL’s first sign-and-trade deal.

What’s the reception for Matthew Tkachuk going to be like tonight in Calgary? Here’s Tkachuk’s reaction on the potential of being booed. Catch the interview with @ryanlesliemedia on today’s show at 5pm ET / 3pm MT! pic.twitter.com/wf2RCcmSu2 — Tim and Friends (@timandfriends) November 29, 2022

He inked an eight-year, $76 million contract to facilitate the swap from Calgary to Sunrise.

Tkachuk has already faced his former Flames mates once, a 5-4 shootout win for Calgary that saw Huberdeau score in the shootout and Jacob Markstrom make a flashy glove save on No. 19’s shootout attempt.

Both Huberdeau and Weegar were treated to ovations prior to puck drop and during the game.

Tkachuk will find out if he’s treated the same.

“Until you live it each and every day you have no idea,” Tkachuk started. “And coming out, I’m only 24 years old, but I felt I learned so much from each person and I can’t thank them enough.”