Tkachuk trolls Oilers fans in return to Edmonton (VIDEO)

The more things change, the more they stay the same.

Florida Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk was booed in his first game against the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place on Monday night, and took the opportunity to re-endear himself to the faithful in Oil Country with a cheeky little goal celebration.

Tkachuk scored just 3:49 into his return, chipping his own rebound in off the skate of Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse and behind goalie Stuart Skinner to put the Panthers up 1-0.

Boos had rained down on the pesky winger moments before, so the 24-year-old celebrated appropriately — raising his hand to his ear to soak it all in.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sportsnet (@sportsnet)

Fittingly against a Tkachuk-led team, it was Edmonton who got the last laugh.

Leon Draisaitl scored 22 seconds into overtime — when Tkachuk himself blew a tire at 3-on-3 in the offensive zone — after Evan Bouchard tied the game with five seconds remaining in regulation to pull off the come-from-behind 4-3 win against the visiting Panthers.

Tkachuk finished the game with two points (one goal, one assist), four shots, and a -1 rating in 23:01 of ice time.

He returns to Scotiabank Saddledome to visit the Calgary Flames for the first time since the summer’s blockbuster swap that featured his move to Florida in exchange for Jonathan Huberdeau, MacKenzie Weegar, prospect Cole Schwindt, and a conditional first-round pick.

Tkachuk has already played the Flames once, though.

Calgary downed their former star 5-4 in a shootout at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida on November 19. Tkachuk also had a goal and an assist in that game but was stopped by Jacob Markstrom’s glove save in the shootout, while Huberdeau scored.