Matthew Tkachuk gives one-word answer about goal against Flames (VIDEO)

Former Calgary Flames forward Matthew Tkachuk doesn’t have a lot to say about his old team, it seems.

During yesterday’s contest between his Florida Panthers and former teammates in Calgary, Tkachuk tied the game 4-4 in the third period with 6:14 left in regulation.

But it was just any other goal according to Tkachuk.

“Did that goal mean just a little bit more with it coming against Calgary?” a reporter asked postgame.

“No,” Matthew Tkachuk replied.

Matthew Tkachuk, from yesterday: "Did that goal mean just a little bit more with it coming against Calgary?" "No."

Tkachuk also had an assist on the day on Sam Reinhart’s second period goal.

Tkachuk now has seven goals and 17 assists in 16 games for the Panthers this season.

The game served as a homecoming for Jonathan Huberdeau and Mackenzie Weegar, the two players sent to Calgary in the sign-and-trade deal for Tkachuk. Both players got massive ovations pregame, as the two were fan favourites during their time with Florida.

While Tkachuk didn’t give the media much, he did speak about enjoying his time in Florida after his trade away from Calgary earlier this summer.

“I love playing here so much,” Tkachuk said about playing for the Panthers. “The fans are a huge part of it. And they they welcomed me with open arms, I’ve said it a million times. I truly love being here and I’ve loved my time so much and they’re a huge part of it.”

The Flames did get the last laugh on their former player though, picking up the 5-4 win in the shootout, with Calgary goalie Jacob Markstrom stoning Tkachuk.

Love the stare down by Markstrom after this glove save on a Tkachuk slapshot.

Tkachuk and the Panthers come north to Calgary on November 29. One can only imagine what the reception will look like then.