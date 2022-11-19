Turns out Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar can go home again.

The pair, acquired by the Calgary Flames alongside prospect Cole Schwindt and a conditional first round pick in exchange for Matthew Tkachuk in the first ever sign-and-trade in the NHL this summer, were given ovations by Florida Panthers fans in their first return to FLA Live Arena since the massive swap.

Huge ovation from Panthers fans for the last two guys off the ice in warm-ups.

MacKenzie Weegar & Jonathan Huberdeau.

Really cool moment. pic.twitter.com/Z7zubu3F91 — Brendan Parker (@BParkerTV) November 19, 2022

“I think when we play this game (Saturday), you know, and we thank everybody and we get the salute, or, you know, maybe a couple boos… I have no idea what the reception is going to be like… but I think at the end of the day, you know, when the game is all done, it’s kind of the end of the chapter, which is probably the most emotional part about it,” Weegar told media Friday.

“But, at the same time, I think we’re ready to move on.”

Weegar was selected in the seventh round (No. 206) of the 2013 draft, and had 121 points (27 goals, 94 assists) in 306 games over parts of six seasons in Florida, and four assists in 16 games since the move to Calgary.

Huberdeau amassed 613 points (198 goals, 415 assists) in 671 games over parts of 10 seasons with the Panthers, who selected him with the No. 3 pick in the 2011 NHL Draft. He remains the franchise’s leader in points and games played.

He’s notched eight points (two goals, six assists) with the Flames.

Lots of love for Huby in Sunrise 🥰 pic.twitter.com/OnGUQGEyoT — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) November 19, 2022

“I might get booed, that’s what (Weegar) has been saying,” Huberdeau said. “I gave everything I had here. We’ll see. That was 10 years of my life, my career, and it was home for me. Hopefully, I get a good ovation.

“It was a great chapter of my life. Obviously, I was here for 10 years. Great memories. We’ve been through ups and downs. That was cool, but obviously trades happen and it’s a business. Now it’s time to turn the page.”

The Panthers welcomed back Huberdeau and Weegar to Florida 👏 pic.twitter.com/lcbBSgJl1S — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) November 19, 2022

The pair were also treated to a video tribute during the game’s first TV timeout.

Suffice to say, the duo are still appreciated in Florida.