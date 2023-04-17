Indian Tavern Kitchen and Bar is an exciting new restaurant that recently opened in Calgary.

Located at 1330 16th Avenue NW, this concept is open for dine-in, take-out, and catering every day of the week.

Specializing in mostly Indian cuisine, this spot also serves up Hakka noodle dishes and more. Sizzling plates topped with large portions of food are normal here with more than 10 different kinds of bread on the side, from garlic naan to roti to paratha.

The rest of the menu aims to explore “progressive ideas in Indian cuisine while maintaining traditional integrity” by using “ingredients fit for royalty”, as stated on the establishment’s website.

Chili paneer, vegetable fried rice, and honey garlic cauliflower are just a few of the starters you can try here. As for the larger dishes, many of which come out of the kitchen sizzling and hot, include items like Shanghai fish, chicken Hakka noodles, or chili garlic prawns.

Desserts, kid’s dishes, and authentic drinks are also available here.

Next time you’re in the mood for a new type of fusion menu, check out this new spot with a little bit of flare.

