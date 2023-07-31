5 tips for a first-timer going to Country Thunder this summer

One of North America’s largest country music festivals is riding into Calgary this summer, and we’re here to help you make the most of the experience.

Country Thunder 2023 returns to Fort Calgary from August 18 to 20, with over a dozen artists and bands onstage over the three days.

If this is your first time checking it out, we have rounded up some tips to ensure you have a great time. So saddle up for the fun!

Show up early

If you want to guarantee a smooth arrival at Country Thunder, we recommend getting to the grounds nice and early to beat the crowds and grab your favourite spot to see the acts on the two stages. Trust us, you’ll have a much nicer day to enjoy all the live music.

Prepare for the weather

Alberta’s weather can be unpredictable, especially in the heart of summer. Check the forecast to see if you should be wearing your favourite dancing shoes or some rubber boots to stomp in. You should also throw a rain jacket or rain poncho in your travel bag.

Wear PLENTY of sunscreen

One of the more common-sense tips for Country Thunder is to pack and wear plenty of sunscreen, and we can’t stress enough how important that is. If you think you packed too much sunscreen, throw two more bottles into your bag. Being outdoors enjoying the shows means plenty of sun exposure and plenty of reapplying! No one wants to look like a lobster in front of Keith Urban.

Bring a comfy seat

Even the most hardcore country music fan will need to take a break from dancing every once in a while. That’s why General Admission attendees are reminded that they are allowed to bring their own chair or blanket for the lawn-style seating. Plus, it’s great to have a place to enjoy the tasty food and drink options you can purchase on-site.

Country Thunder goes cashless

Speaking of delicious eats and drinks, Country Thunder offers a cashless environment this year. So guests will need to visit one of the convenient blue Ticket Booths, located inside the Concert Bowl, to exchange their cash for food or drink tickets.

And if you forgot your cash at home, don’t fret – there are several ATMs to be found in the Concert Bowl so you can get your tickets and fuel your day.

Obviously, the most important tip of them all — HAVE FUN!

You can grab your tickets online and get ready for an epic weekend!

