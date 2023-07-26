Dance the night away at a huge Barbie rave coming to Edmonton

Get ready to feel fantastic and throw on your best pink outfits with a big Barbie rave coming to Edmonton’s Midway Music Hall in September.

Details are limited, however, tickets to the event will go on sale on Friday at 10 am, with prices starting at just $10.

The event is fit for just adult Barbies, with general admission being 18+ for the September 15 event.

It’s definitely been a big moment for Barbie as it smashes box office records, bringing in US$337 million worldwide during opening weekend, according to Box Office Mojo.

As of writing, the film has grossed more than US$382 million worldwide.

So get ready to dance the night away, and maybe, Kens will be allowed to attend — only if they are willing to leave their mojo dojo casa house.

Barbie Rave

Where: Midway Music Hall (6107 104th Street NW)

When: September 15, doors open at 9 pm