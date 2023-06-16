Giddy-up: 7 huge Country Thunder artists we can't wait to see this summer

One of the biggest country music festivals in North America is returning to Calgary this summer, and the lineup is stacked with big stars.

Country Thunder 2023 is taking over Fort Calgary from August 18 to 20, with over a dozen artists and bands onstage over the three days.

To help you get ready for the big weekend, here are just a few of the huge Country Thunder artists we can’t wait to see this summer.

Tim McGraw

Tim McGraw’s musical resume speaks for itself, with 10 number ones on the Top Country Albums charts, three Grammys, and over 80 million albums sold worldwide. McGraw was most recently in southern Alberta at the Big Valley Jamboree last year. He previously headlined Country Thunder in 2016.

Keith Urban

Keith Urban has sold over 20 million albums throughout his illustrious career, thanks to hits like “Somebody Like You,” “Who Wouldn’t Wanna Be Me,” and “The Fighter” with Carrie Underwood. The four-time Grammy winner also performed in Calgary in 2019 for the Grey Cup Halftime show.

Carly Pearce

Carly Pearce began performing professionally as a teenager and has since won legions of fans with her albums Every Little Thing, Carly Pearce, and 29: Written in Stone. The three-time Country Music Association Award (CMAA) winner and four-time Academy of Country Music Award winner became a member of the iconic Grand Ole Opry in 2021.

Jon Pardi

Jon Pardi headlines Friday night at Country Thunder and fans can expect to hear from his repertoire of hits including “Head Over Boots,” “Heartache Medication,” and “Last Night Lonely.” Pardi has also performed on a variety of TV shows, including The Bachelorette, American Idol, and Celebrity Family Feud.

Jo Dee Messina

Jo Dee Messina has two platinum and three gold-certified albums in her discography, and she has won awards from the CMAA and the Academy of Country Music (ACM). The two-time Grammy nominee’s hits include “Bring On The Rain” with fellow Country Thunder performer Tim McGraw, so we’re crossing our fingers for a duet!

Midland

Midland is the country trio of Mark Wystrach, Jess Carson and Cameron Duddy. They’ve had seven singles reach the Billboard country chart, including the two-time Grammy-nominated “Drinkin’ Problem.” The trio is also an ACM award winner and had two albums reach number one on the UK country chart.

Kip Moore

Kip Moore is a two-time ACM and CMAA nominee, and hit number one on the Hot Country Songs chart with “Somethin’ ‘Bout a Truck.” He is also a prolific songwriter, having penned tunes for Frankie Ballard, Thompson Square, and James Wesley.

When: August 18 to 20, 2023

Where: Fort Calgary — 750 9th Avenue SE, Calgary

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

With files from Peter Klein