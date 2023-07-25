150 artists' works on display at MASSIVE Fort Calgary show

Fort Calgary is getting a makeover this weekend with hundreds of new artworks adorning both floors of the replica barracks.

The artwork is part of a collaborative exhibition put on between Fort Calgary and Art Spot. “Flip the Script” showcases work from artists at all stages of their careers, from professionals to emerging and youth artists.

Over 150 artists are taking part in the exhibition, with many of them submitting multiple pieces each, so expect the fort to be overflowing with artwork.

The show is part of Fort Calgary’s initiative to make its spaces more relevant and reflective of the diverse stories behind the site’s history.

“For a really long time, Fort Calgary focused on one story, the story of the North West Mounted Police on this land. There’s a lot more to tell. This area has so much natural beauty, so much community, and a vast history — what better way to explore these things than through the eyes of local artists?” says Jennifer Thompson, Fort Calgary’s president.

Art Spot is a local organization dedicated to supporting emerging artists in Calgary and is well known for its annual Under $100 Art Show.

“Art is a powerful tool to make your voice heard and to impact positive change. We have such a wonderfully diverse community of artists that have created custom collections to tell the story of what Fort Calgary means to them. This is really going to be a special exhibition,” says Art Spot founder Emma Justine.

The free opening reception on Saturday will have food, drinks, live music, and other entertainment and art will be available for purchase. The exhibition itself runs until November 9, 2023.

Flip the Script Opening Reception

When: July 29 from noon to 6 pm

Where: Fort Calgary, 750 9 Avenue SE, Calgary, Alberta

Tickets: FREE to attend. Registration is not required but encouraged. You can register here.