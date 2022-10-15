Tij Iginla has officially lit the lamp in the Western Hockey League.

Now he just needs to do it 182 more times to catch dad.

Tij, the son of former Kamloops Blazers standout and Calgary Flames legend Jarome Iginla, sniped his first career WHL goal late in the third period of a 7-0 win against the Edmonton Oil Kings on Friday.

The 16-year-old left-shot forward uncorked a wrister to celebrate his first lamp-lighter.

Tij, who wears No. 17, was drafted into the WHL by the Seattle Thunderbirds last December in the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft. He was taken ninth overall.

Jarome, who wore the iconic No. 12 with the Flames, had 236 points (183 goals, 102 assists) in three seasons with the Blazers, and added 1,300 points (625 goals, 675 assists) in 1,554 games over a 21-year career with the Flames, Pittsburgh Penguins, Boston Bruins, Los Angeles Kings, and Colorado Avalanche.

Tij is up to two points (one goal, one assist) in five games this season. He had one assist in three games as a 15-year-old in 2021-22.

He is eligible for the 2024 NHL Draft.

Tij is just one of Jarome’s kids lighting the lamp in the hockey world.

Jade Iginla, 17, made her debut for Team Canada and had three points (one goal, two assists) at the World Under-18 Women’s Championship earlier this summer. Joe Iginla, 14, also has 10 points (six goals, four assists) in five games at the U15 level for Rink Hockey Academy in Kelowna.