Jonathan Huberdeau's sister Josiane to sing American anthem at Flames season-opener

Jonathan Huberdeau likes to sing in the shower.

The Calgary Flames forward admitted his jam is “I Want It That Way” by the Backstreet Boys, but he’s not about to serenade the media anytime soon.

He’s not the singer in the family, after all.

That title is reserved for his 22-year-old sister, Josiane Huberdeau, who will be showcasing her skills in front of the Saddledome faithful when she sings the American anthem at the Flames’ home opener against the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday.

“Should be a lot of fun,” Jonathan said Thursday morning. “Lots of family and friends tonight in attendance. It’s going to be exciting. Plus my sister singing, it’s going to be a lot of fun.

“We started that when I was in junior and she was probably 14 at that time, even younger, actually. Just in Florida, she sang a lot against Montreal. A lot of family was at the game so we just thought it was cool.

“Now she’s been asking me every year, so then when I got traded here she’s like ‘ah, you can ask if I can sing.’ That’s a good idea, and the first game she is here so I might as well ask and the Flames have been great and they said yes.”

Josiane will be one of approximately 30-to-35 family members in attendance as Jonathan makes his debut with the Flames. He was acquired in a summer blockbuster alongside MacKenzie Weegar, prospect Cole Schwindt, and a conditional first-round pick in exchange for Matthew Tkachuk in the NHL’s first-ever true sign-and-trade swap.

“They got here yesterday and my dad is like ‘I’m so nervous,'” Jonathan said. “I’m not that nervous, but I feel he’s more nervous than me. He’s just kind of excited. It’s a new chapter for me. It’s nice to have my family come here. They come to every first game. It’s nice for them to be here.”

The family affair has Jonathan cranking open his wallet.

“For the first game [I’ll pay],” he added. “I said only the first game.”