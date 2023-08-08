Tiger K, a new Korean soul food concept, is opening soon in Calgary.

This new spot will be replacing the Ikemen Ramen Bar in Kensington. It’s been seen in pop-ups across the city, like serving delicious dumplings at the Lilac Festival, so it’s incredibly exciting to see it opening its own space.

Noodles, dumplings, rice dishes, and so much more typically are a base for comfort food from Korea, but really we just can’t wait to see what this menu will look like. It’s also going to be a fun adventure learning which cocktails to pair with the dishes.

There are some extremely great restaurants in Calgary, and this highly anticipated new restaurant might just make its way onto that list. From what we’ve tasted so far, it’s got a great chance. This is just one more fantastic dining option in the Kensington area.

It’s opening sometime in August, so stay tuned for all announcements.

Tiger K

Address: 217 10th Street NW, Calgary

Instagram