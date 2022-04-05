North America’s largest and most realistic dinosaur event is roaring into Calgary this weekend.

Jurassic Quest, happening from April 8 to 10 at BMO Centre at Stampede Park, gives guests the opportunity to get up close with the giant reptiles in a variety of interactive ways.

Journey through the Cretaceous, Jurassic, and Triassic Periods before diving into the Canadian debut of the “Ancient Oceans” exhibit. There you will encounter the largest apex predator in the history of the world – a moving, life-size, 15-metre-long megalodon.

The whole family can enjoy dinosaur rides, a giant fossil dig, inflatable attractions, art activities, dino shows, and more. And new for 2022 is the Triceratots soft play area for the littlest paleontologists.

And those ready for an interactive adventure can go on “The Quest,” an educational and entertaining way to experience the exhibit. Complete all of the challenges and collect a prize at the end.

Jurassic Quest is the only interactive dinosaur exhibit that has more true-to-life size dinos than any other touring event, and it will only be at the BMO Centre for one weekend only.

And to help you meet your favourite dinos, we’ve partnered with the organizers to give away an ultimate Jurassic Quest prize pack.

Prize

Five (5) Adult tickets

Five (5) Kids Unlimited Ride tickets

Five (5) Tracker Quest Packs

Contest

To enter to win, do at least one of the following:

1. Follow @DailyHiveCalgary and @JurassicQuest on Instagram. Leave a comment below telling us once you have along with your handle. (1 entry each)

Contest entries will be accepted from the time and date of publishing until 11:59 pm PT on April 7, 2022. One winner will be chosen at random and contacted through the platform used to enter.

Contest Guidelines

When: April 8 to 10, 2022

Time: 9 am to 8 pm on April 8 and 9, and 9 am to 6 pm on April 10

Where: BMO Centre on Stampede Park – 20 Roundup Way SE, Calgary

Tickets: Available online; tickets starting at $27.50