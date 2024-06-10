9 amazing things to do in Calgary this week: June 10 to 14

It’s shaping up to be a pretty exciting week in Calgary with an international blues band coming to town and a tasty cooking class scheduled.

Whether you’re looking for something to fill your day or a fun activity after work, here are nine events happening in Calgary worth checking out over the next few days.

The Teskey Brothers in concert

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Teskey Brothers (@theteskeybrothers)

What: If you’re in the mood for some live Australian blues music, you’re in luck! The Teskey Brothers are coming to Calgary this week.

When: June 11 at 8 pm

Where: MacEwan Hall — 2500 University Drive NW

Price: $50.5o and can be purchased online here

AI: More Than Human at Telus Spark

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TELUS Spark (@telus_spark)

What: If you’re like most people these days and have a growing interest in AI, this exhibit at Telus Spark will answer all your burning questions (and make it fun). Learn all about its history, challenges, and possibilities, and hop on a robot roller coaster or grab cotton candy in a variety of colourful shapes made by a machine! This week you can also check out the adults-only night for themed drinks, talks and so much more!

When: June 1 to September 8

Where: Telus Spark – 220 20 Saint George’s Drive NE

Price: General admission is $26 and can be purchased here

Ravioli Class

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lina’s Italian Market (@linasmarket)

What: Learn how to make the perfect bowl of ravioli from the local masters of the culinary craft. Enjoy a glass of Prosecco while you set up for the class!

When: June 13 at 6 pm

Where: Lina’s Italian Pizza — 1023 9th Avenue SE

Price: $70 and can be purchased online here

Violins of Hope

View this post on Instagram A post shared by National Music Centre (@nmc_canada)

What: The National Music Centre is hosting Violins of Hope, a poignant collection of string instruments dating from before and during the Holocaust. It’s the last week to see it for yourself.

When: May 3 to June 13

Where: Studio Bell — 850 4th Street SE

Price: Starting at $12.60 for NMC members and can be purchased here

Curiosities and Oddities Tour at Heritage Park

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heritage Park YYC (@heritageparkyyc)

What: If you’re a history nerd, this weekly behind-the-scenes tour will give you a glimpse into lesser-known histories around one of Calgary’s most popular parks. The tour will stop at several exhibits around the “Historical Village, from the Prince House to Wing Chong Laundry, and dive into the peculiar stories behind artifacts hiding in plain sight.”

When: June 12, starting at 7 pm

Where: Heritage Park — 1900 Heritage Drive SW

Price: $24.95 plus GST and can be purchased here

Downhill karting

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Downhill Karting (@downhillkarting_yyc)

What: Get your adrenaline pumping this week by giving downhill karting a try at the city’s 1,800-metre downhill track.

When: Open hours vary throughout the season; check them out here

Where: Winsport Canada Olympic Park — 88 Canada Olympic Road SW

Price: Tickets start at $28 for two rides and can be purchased here

Visit Calaway Park

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Calaway Park (@calawaypark)

What: Since it’s already going to be raining this week, what’s a little more water at Calaway Park’s log ride? The park opened for the season this month, and if you have a day off this week, it’s the perfect place to get your adrenaline pumping.

When: Opened for the season on May 18

Where: 245033 Range Road 33

Price: Admission is $51.95 for people aged 3 to 49

Roller Skating at House of Skate

View this post on Instagram A post shared by House of Skate (@houseofskateyyc)

What: Calgary’s dedicated roller skating rink is a great place to get funky and have some laughs this week. Get ready to lace up and party under the bright lights at House of Skate.

When: Various times; click here for a full schedule

Where: 42 Highfield — 1100 42nd Avenue SE

Tickets: Prices range from $12 to $18 and can be purchased here

Walking Tour at The Confluence

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Confluence Historic Site & Parkland (@theconfluence_yyc)

What: If you want to learn more about the area where The Confluence (formerly Fort Calgary) sits, check out this one-hour walking tour! It goes on rain or shine, so come prepared for the weather.

When: June 12 at 2 pm

Where: The Confluence — 750 9th Avenue SE

Price: $10 plus fees and can be purchased online here