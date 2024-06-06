EventsCuratedGolf

6 whimsical golf courses you have to check out around Calgary

Emma Kilburn-Smith
Jun 6 2024, 8:13 pm
6 whimsical golf courses you have to check out around Calgary
Who says golf is boring? With these playful courses around Calgary, you’re bound to have a blast no matter which green you visit!

From glow-in-the-dark mini golf to light-up virtual golf courses, these are the most whimsical spots to putt at (and maybe grab a tasty snack, too).

Monster mini golf

The only thing more fun than mini golf is glow-in-the-dark mini golf! If you want to stand out, you might want to wear white to this golf course. There is also an arcade in the same building with some fun prizes to win.

Address: 2020 32nd Avenue NE

YesterYear mini golf at Granary Road

Granary Road

Granary Road is a great place to pick up some local food at the farmer’s market. When you’re done, you can treat yourself to a round of rustic mini golf! There are 18 greens to enjoy, all fitting the rural, western theme.

Address:226066 112th Street W

Taiko Canteen

If you’re looking to spice up your next work party (or drinks with the girls), this taco bar combined with mini golf is a unique local experience.

Address: 3851 Manchester Road SE

LaunchPad Golf

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by LaunchPad Golf (@launch.pad.golf)

If you want to golf in comfort, this futuristic course is both entertaining and luxurious. Relax with your friends on the couches while enjoying some grub and putting on both a virtual and real-life green. Watch the real-life golf course light up while you attempt to get a hole-in-one!

Address: There are two locations in Calgary at Heritage Pointe and Michelson National Golf Club

Winsport

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by WinSport (@winsportcanada)

For sports enthusiasts, if you’re heading to Winsport, it might be worth stopping by the nearby mini golf. It is sometimes decorated, too, depending on the season.

Address: 168 Canada Olympic Road SW

Golf Future

This green near the Bow River is a great place to play mini golf. If you want to improve your game, you can always hop over to the driving range!

Address: 7100 15 Street SE

