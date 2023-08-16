After a super hot week in Calgary, temperatures are expected to cool down and get a little rainy.

Here are some fun things to do this weekend, whether you’re looking for some shelter from the rain or are happy to brave the outdoors.

Western Canadian Reptile Expo

What: The biggest reptile show in Western Canada is coming to Calgary this weekend! You won’t want to miss the live demonstrations and the chance to check out unique plants all the way from Asia.

Where: Seven Chiefs Sportsplex & Jim Starlight Centre, Tsuut’ina Nation, 19 Bullhead Road, Alberta

When: August 19, 10 am to 5 pm and August 20, 10 am to 4 pm

Price: Admission for children aged 6 to 12 is $7 and admission for adults 13+ is $12 and can be purchased online here

Country Thunder

What: Country Thunder is returning to Calgary this Friday, and it’s got an incredible line-up of artists. Big names like Keith Urban, Tim McGraw, and Jon Pardi will be taking to the stage at Fort Calgary this year.

When: August 18 to 20

Where: Fort Calgary, 750 9th Avenue SE

Price: Tickets start at $100 for single-day tickets and can be purchased online here

NMC Music

What: The National Music Centre is once again hosting its Sundays in C-Square concert series. Every Sunday, up-and-coming Alberta talent takes to the stage offering free performances for visitors.

When: August 6 to 27, 1 to 4 pm

Where: Celebration Square, 508 7th Avenue SE

Deerfoot City

What: This vibrant summer pop-up is a great spot to break out your skates (and maybe get some cute Instagram pics). It’s free to skate with your own equipment, but rentals are also available.

When: June 24 to September 10

Where: Deerfoot City, 901 64th Avenue NE

Heritage Park Music in the Plaza

What: Every Wednesday until the end of August, Heritage Park is offering free music in the Plaza. For a list of performances, click here, and don’t forget your festival chairs!

When: 6 pm every Wednesday until August 30

Where: Heritage Park

Summer on 17th Avenue

What: Summer on 17th is back again, and it is absolutely packed with free entertainment throughout the summer. With something new scheduled almost every day, it’s bound to keep you entertained. For a full list of events, click here.

When: Now until September 23

Where: 17th Avenue SW

Glenbow at the Edison

What: The satellite location for the Glenbow Museum is free to get in and is constantly offering new and different exhibits to check out. From June 28 to October 15, you can see Gathie Falk’s experimental artworks, which include floating ceramic cabbages. To learn more and stay up to date with current exhibits, click here.

When: Exhibitions are offered year-round

Where: Glenbow at the Edison, 150 9th Avenue SW, 2nd floor

Calgary Zoo Wildscapes

What: This temporary summer attraction features 10 giant topiary statues scattered across the zoo. Enjoy looking for them while you check out the living animals in their different habitats. They’re only up for a few more weeks, so don’t miss your chance to see them!

When: Now until mid-September

Where: Calgary Zoo, 210 St. George’s Drive NE

Price: Included with the price of general admission, which is around $35. Buy your tickets at the zoo or online here.

Global Fest

What: Global Fest is getting ready to light up the sky over Calgary again this week. Fireworks from Austria, Italy, Portugal, and Spain will be on show, with a grand finale set for August 26.

When: August 17 to 26

Where: Elliston Park, 1827 68th Street SE

Price: Tickets are $21 for a night and can be purchased here

BUMP Festival

What: The streets of Calgary got a lot more colourful this month with over a hundred murals on display for the annual BUMP Festival… the best part? It’s free to check out! You can plan your own tour with the festival’s free digital map here and see the long list of events scheduled, including live mural paintings and artists’ talks here.

When: August 5 to 26

Where: There are murals all over the city, view the map here

Flip the Script Fort Calgary Art Show

What: Fort Calgary got a recent makeover with hundreds of new artworks adorning both floors of the replica barracks. Check out over a hundred incredible artworks by local artists.

When: The exhibit runs until November 9

Where: Fort Calgary, 750 9th Avenue SE

Price: General admission is $10 and can be purchased in person or online here

Barbie Party

What: Jump into the Barbie craze and roll into this party on a pink carpet. There will even be circus performers and dancers.

When: August 19, 6 pm to 10 pm

Where: The District at Beltline 227 11th Avenue SW

Price: $10 early bird tickets are available here