The biggest reptile show in Western Canada is coming to Calgary

If you’re a reptile lover and have been dying to get your slimy, slithery fix, you’ll be thrilled to know a major reptile show has announced it’s coming to Calgary this year!

The Western Canadian Reptile Expo is the largest reptile show in Western Canada and for the first time ever, it will be making a stop in Calgary this month.

The event will be hosted at the Seven Chief’s fieldhouse and all 50,000 square feet will be packed with reptiles, reptile supplies, breeders, retail shops, and interactive booths.

There will be activities and learning opportunities for people of all levels of reptile experience. Whether you’re just starting to dip your toes into the world of reptiles or are a seasoned expert with creatures of your own, you’ll find activities that suit your needs and interests.

You’ll have the opportunity to see some true prairie exotics, like Burmese pythons, and a snapping turtle!

There will be so much to see and experience with vendors from all over North America. If you’re a plant lover, you’ll love checking out what the plant vendors all the way from Asia have to offer this year!

Western Canadian Reptile Expo

Where: Seven Chiefs Sportsplex & Jim Starlight Centre, Tsuut’ina Nation, 19 Bullhead Road, Alberta

When: August 19, 10 am to 5 pm and August 20, 10 am to 4 pm

Price: Admission for children aged 6 to 12 is $7 and admission for adults 13+ is $12 and can be purchased online here