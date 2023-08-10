10 super fun FREE things to do in Calgary this August

If you have been dying to get out and explore the city but have been struggling to keep up with all the expenses, we’ve rounded up a list of 10 awesome free things to do in Calgary this month.

We’ve got you covered whether you’re looking to amp up your stargazing game or are curious about free events happening in Calgary this month.

Stargazing

What: You don’t need money to enjoy gazing at the stars! You can take them in from anywhere, but there are some great spots both inside and just outside of the city where you might get a better view.

When: It goes without saying you can see the stars every night, but if you’d like to see something truly special, make sure you look up this weekend; the Perseid meteor shower peaks between August 12 and 13!

Where: There are lots of great spots around the city to check out the stars! We recommend heading to Nose Hill Park for a good view inside of the city at 6465 14th Street NW. If you don’t mind a quick drive just outside of the city, the Rothney Astrophysical Observatory, located at 210th Avenue W, Hwy 22 S, Foothills County, Alberta, offers free telescope viewings throughout the year.

Red Bull Outliers Motocross

What: Olympic Plaza will be taken over for one day at the end of August by a giant motocross event. The event is free for spectators to enjoy and will move outside of the city to the badlands for its second day, where over 300 riders will compete in a hard enduro course.

When: August 26 at 11 am

Where: Olympic Plaza, 228 8th Avenue SW

Outdoor parks

What: There are so many incredible parks around Calgary worth checking out. Whether it’s a quiet walk, some unique bird sightings or some different scenery for your morning workout, there are so many spots to choose from.

When: Park hours differ, so make sure to double-check before you visit

Where: For a detailed list of Calgary parks, check them out here.

NMC Music

What: The National Music Centre is once again hosting its Sundays in C-Square concert series. Every Sunday, up-and-coming Alberta talent takes to the stage offering free performances for visitors.

When: August 6 to 27, 1 to 4 pm

Where: Celebration Square, 508 7th Avenue SE, Calgary

Deerfoot City

What: This vibrant summer pop-up is a great spot to break out your skates (and maybe get some cute Instagram pics). It’s free to skate with your own equipment, but rentals are also available.

When: June 24 to September 10

Where: Deerfoot City, 901 64th Avenue NE

Heritage Park Music in the Plaza

What: Every Wednesday until the end of August, Heritage Park is offering free music in the Plaza. For a list of performances, click here, and don’t forget your festival chairs!

When: 6 pm every Wednesday until August 30

Where: Heritage Park

Calgary Police Interpretive Centre

What: The Calgary Police Interpretive Centre is free to get in and has interactive activities for the whole family and historical artifacts. To learn more, visit their website here.

When: Tuesday to Saturday, 10 am to 4 pm

Where: Youthlink Calgary Police Interpretive Centre, 5111 47th Street NE

Summer on 17th Avenue

What: Summer on 17th is back again, and it is absolutely packed with free entertainment throughout the summer. With something new scheduled almost every day, it’s bound to keep you entertained. For a full list of events, click here.

When: Now until September 23

Where: 17th Avenue

Devonian Gardens

What: The Devonian Gardens are free to enjoy and are a great spot to read a book, share a coffee with a friend or maybe get some studying in. There are quite a few benches and tables to relax in, and it’s certainly one of the most tranquil free things to do in Calgary in the summer!

When: The Devonian Gardens are open year-round!

Where: CORE Shopping Centre, 333 7th Avenue SW, 4th floor

Glenbow at the Edison

What: The satellite location for the Glenbow Museum is free to get in and is constantly offering new and different exhibits to check out. From June 28 to October 15, you can see Gathie Falk’s experimental artworks, which include floating ceramic cabbages. To learn more and stay up to date with current exhibits, click here.

When: Exhibitions are offered year-round

Where: Glenbow at the Edison, 150 9th Avenue SW, 2nd floor

BUMP Festival

What: The streets of Calgary got a lot more colourful this month with over a hundred murals on display for the annual BUMP Festival… the best part? It’s free to check out! You can plan your own tour with the festival’s free digital map here and see the long list of events scheduled, including live mural paintings and artists’ talks here.

When: August 5 to 26

Where: There are murals all over the city, view the map here