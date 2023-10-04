Here's what's open and closed in Calgary this Thanksgiving long weekend

Thanksgiving long weekend is just around the corner and we’ve rounded up what’s open and closed in Calgary so you can plan ahead!

Make sure you get your Thanksgiving turkey in time or that book you’ve been eyeing for a cozy fall read by checking out the hours of some of the city’s most popular places.

Calgary Public Library

The Calgary Public Library will be operating under its standard weekend hours on Saturday and Sunday but all locations will be closed for Thanksgiving on Monday. If you’re hoping to spend the long weekend cozied up with a relaxing new read, you’ll want to stop by between 9 am to 5 pm on Saturday or 12 to 5 pm on Sunday.

Leisure Centres

Leisure centres across the city like Southland, Village Square, and Killarney will be open for their normal hours on the weekend but will be closed for Thanksgiving on Monday. YMCA’s across the city will also be operating on their standard weekend hours from 7 am to 8 pm but will be closed on Thanksgiving Monday.

Post Offices

Canada Post offices will be open from 10 am to 6 pm on Saturday and 11 am to 4 pm on Sunday and closed on Thanksgiving Monday.

Malls

Malls like Chinook Centre, Market Mall and will be operating on their holiday hours on Thanksgiving Monday, from 10 am to 6 pm. Southcentre will be open from 11 am to 6 pm on Monday.

Grocery Stores

Grocery and liquor stores across Calgary are generally open over the Labour Day long weekend; however, some may have adjusted hours. We advise checking with your favourite location to confirm operations.

City of Calgary

Calgary Transit will be operating on a Sunday level of service on Thanksgiving Monday. Parking is also free across the city in ParkPlus zones. The city’s impound lot will also be closed.