13 EPIC things to do in Calgary this long weekend: May 17 to 19

We’ve finally made it to May long and it’s gearing up to be a super vibrant holiday weekend in Calgary with so many events set to take-off over the next few days.

There are a ton of local favourite parks that are also opening for the season starting on Friday, so don’t miss your opportunity to check them out again for the first time this year!

Here are 13 epic things happening in Calgary this weekend.

Heritage Park opening weekend

What: Heritage Park is opening for the season a day early this year on Friday. Opening day is bound to be a fun day packed full of special performances, live music, and exciting exhibits. The park also recommends showing up early for the opening ceremony with the promise of a “surprise” in store!

When: Opening day is Friday from noon to 5 pm and will be open for the season daily from 10 am to 5 pm.

Where: Heritage Park — 1900 Heritage Drive SW

Price: General admission is $34.95 and tickets for youth aged 3 to 15 are $22.95 and can be purchased online here

Calaway Park opening weekend

What: If you’re looking for a place to get your adrenaline pumping this weekend, Calaway Park is open for the season, so you can hop on a roller coaster or bumper cars.

When: Open for the season on Saturday, May 18

Where: 245033 Range Road 33

Price: Admission is $51.95 for people aged 3 to 49

Downhill karting

What: Get your adrenaline pumping this week by giving downhill karting a try at the city’s 1,800-metre downhill track.

When: Open hours vary throughout the season, check them out here

Where: Winsport Canada Olympic Park — 88 Canada Olympic Road SW

Price: Tickets start at $28 for two rides and can be purchased here

Jubilations Dinner Theatre: Journey to the 80s

What: Head to Jubilations Dinner Theatre this weekend for a funky 80s night. If you’ve got some younger kids, you can also check out the Jubilations Junior show Teenage Mutant Kung Fu Turtles.

When: March 30 to June 1

Where: 1002 37th Street SW

Price: Adult tickets are $75.95, and tickets for kids under 12 are $44.95 and can be purchased online here

Roller skating at House of Skate

What: Calgary finally has a dedicated roller skating rink! Get ready to lace up and party under the bright lights at House of Skate. There are also special long weekend skate nights all weekend through!

When: Various times. For a full schedule of what’s on, click here

Where: 42 Highfield — 1100 42nd Avenue SE

Tickets: Prices range from $12 to $18 and can be purchased online here

Le Petit Chef

What: This immersive dining experience has been blowing up social media with its mixture of food and digital entertainment. State-of-the-art 3D mapping and video projection are used to bring the chef’s adventures to life right at your tabletop, and it’s incredibly impressive to see IRL.

When: From February 10, 2024

Where: The Dorian Hotel – 525 5th Avenue SW, Calgary

Price: $129 for adults and $64.99 for children; buy tickets here

Rock the Nation National Music Centre

What: Rock the Nation spans over a half-century of Canadian music. According to the website, it features “songs from the ‘50s to the present day that inspired, moved, comforted, and challenged a country. It’s the soundtrack to generations and a musical reflection of a country’s evolution; a nation intent on building its own unique identity in a rapidly changing world.” The National Music Centre has extended this exhibit’s run until August 25.

When: Running until August 25

Where: Studio Bell — 850 4th Street SE

Price: Starting at $12.60 for NMC members and can be purchased online here

Violins of Hope

What: The National Music Centre is hosting Violins of Hope, a poignant collection of string instruments dating from before and during the Holocaust.

When: May 3 to June 13

Where: Studio Bell — 850 4th Street SE

Price: Starting at $12.60 for NMC members and can be purchased online here

Sport Night Feelin’ Alright

What: If you’re looking for a way to get outside and get some endorphins going, you can visit the Capitol Hill Community Association’s big “neighbour night in.” Youth can sign up for high-octane sports, and there will be an open mic for all ages.

When: Friday, May 17, from 6 to 10 pm

Where: Capitol Hill Community Association – 1531 21st Avenue NW

Price: FREE, but make sure to register here

Star Wars: A New Hope in Concert

What: Join the Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra on a cinematic journey this weekend with Star Wars: A New Hope in concert. Created in collaboration with the Calgary International Film Festival, visitors can watch the full film alongside a live music score.

When: May 17 and 18

Where: Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium — 1415 14th Avenue NW

Price: Between $34 and $94 and can be purchased online here

Catch a movie at The Confluence

What: You can catch The Lego Movie at The Confluence this weekend in their vintage-style Burnswest Theatre! Tickets are super reasonably priced and include popcorn!

When: May 11 from 6:30 to 9 pm

Where: The Confluence — 750 9th Avenue SE

Price: $12 plus tax and can be purchased here

Check out a gallery with the Calgary art pass

What: The Calgary Public Library and Contemporary Calgary to visit the gallery for free over the course of a three-week loan period.

Price: FREE

Building Black Civilizations: Journey of 2,000 Ships at the Edison

What: Check out this awe-inspiring free art exhibit at the Glenbow this weekend. The event’s Instagram page says, “In this exhibition, artist Ekow Nimako explores what might have been when ruler Abu Bakr II chose to abdicate his throne and set out across the Atlantic. Using Lego to recreate epic possibilities, Nimako creates a narrative of Black civilizations and imagines liberated futures.”

When: April 10 to May 19

Where: Glenbow at the Edison — 150 9th Avenue SW, 2nd floor

Price: FREE