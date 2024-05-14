EventsSummerStampede

10 FREE things happening in Calgary this summer we can't wait for

Emma Kilburn-Smith
May 14 2024, 9:48 pm
@trolley_5/Instagram | @sunfestyyc/Instagram

It might be hard to believe with all the weather whiplash we’ve been seeing in Calgary lately, but summer is right around the corner and there are so many awesome FREE things to do coming up.

We’ve rounded up some of the best and biggest events coming to Calgary starting at the end of May until August so you don’t miss them!

From old favourites like some Stampede traditions to some new (and colourful) events, these are 10 free events we can’t wait to check out this year.

Stampede breakfasts

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Calgary Stampede (@calgarystampede)

What: It wouldn’t be Stampede without pancake breakfasts! There are tons of them happening around Calgary and you can track them all on this free Stampede pancake breakfast map here.

When: Throughout the month of July

Bump Festival

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BUMP Festival (@yycbump)

What: A blast of colour will be breathing life back into Calgary again this summer with over a hundred murals on display for the annual Bump Festival… the best part? It’s free to check out! You can plan your own tour with the festival’s free digital map and see the long list of events scheduled, including live mural paintings and artists’ talks here.

When: August 3 to 18
Where: There are murals all over the city, view the map here

Lilac Festival

What: The Lilac Festival will kick off the summer for its 33rd year. It’s a free, one-day event that takes place every year on the last Sunday of May. If previous years are any lesson, you’ll want to make sure to pack your sunscreen and get ready for some big crowds!

When: May 26
Where: 4th Street

Summer Pop-up

Shepreneur

What: Head over to cSPACE this summer for a fun-filled day of music and shopping. There will be unique local vendors “offering everything from handmade crafts to delicious treats.”

When: June 1 from noon to 6 pm
Where: cSPACE Marda Loop — 1721 29th Avenue SW

Taste of Calgary

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Taste of Calgary (@tasteofcalgary)

What: The Taste of Calgary, Western Canada’s largest food festival, is making its exciting return to the city this summer. The massively popular summer foodie festival will take place from August 1 to 5, with free admission, beer gardens, and some of the best grub YYC has to offer all in one place.

When: August 1 to 5
Where: Lot 6 – 311 8th Street SW

Inglewood Sunfest

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Inglewood Sunfest (@sunfestyyc)

What: Sunfest is a massive summer event with activities made for all ages. Previous years have seen amazing bands, world-class circus performers and comedy street shows. It’s also the perfect opportunity to choose the ideal summer patio and relax with a cool drink.

When: July 27
Where: Inglewood
Tickets: FREE

Stampede Parade

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Calgary Stampede Parade (@csparade)

What: The Stampede Parade is a must-see and is often full of exciting floats, music and so much more. This year’s parade marshal is the Canadian Space Agency astronaut Jeremy Hansen.

When: July 7
Where: Downtown Calgary

Outdoor swimming pools

Sergey Novikov/Shutterstock

What: It’s set to be a hot summer this year and if you need a way to cool down, there’s no better place to look than the City of Calgary outdoor pools.

When: They typically open in June but you can watch for announcements on the City website here.
Where: Locations around the city

Pet-A-Palooza

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kaia & Nicol (@whereskaia)

What: One of the largest pet festivals in North America is returning to Calgary this summer, so get ready for a giant puppy party! Pet-A-Palooza will be happening at its brand-new location at The Confluence this year.

When: August 25, 2024
Time: 11 am to 4 pm
Where: The Confluence — 750 9th Avenue SE, Calgary

Festival of Colours

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ISKCON Calgary (@iskconcalgary)

What: This free festival is a kaleidoscope of colours, music, and joy. Have a bright day with friends and family by dancing and throwing a rainbow of colours into the air while you let loose. Snacks, drinks and colours will all be available for purchase.

When: May 25 from 1 to 5 pm
Where: Prairie Winds Park — 223 Castleridge Boulevard NE

