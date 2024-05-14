10 FREE things happening in Calgary this summer we can't wait for

It might be hard to believe with all the weather whiplash we’ve been seeing in Calgary lately, but summer is right around the corner and there are so many awesome FREE things to do coming up.

We’ve rounded up some of the best and biggest events coming to Calgary starting at the end of May until August so you don’t miss them!

From old favourites like some Stampede traditions to some new (and colourful) events, these are 10 free events we can’t wait to check out this year.

Stampede breakfasts

What: It wouldn’t be Stampede without pancake breakfasts! There are tons of them happening around Calgary and you can track them all on this free Stampede pancake breakfast map here.

When: Throughout the month of July

Bump Festival

What: A blast of colour will be breathing life back into Calgary again this summer with over a hundred murals on display for the annual Bump Festival… the best part? It’s free to check out! You can plan your own tour with the festival’s free digital map and see the long list of events scheduled, including live mural paintings and artists’ talks here.

When: August 3 to 18

Where: There are murals all over the city, view the map here

Lilac Festival

What: The Lilac Festival will kick off the summer for its 33rd year. It’s a free, one-day event that takes place every year on the last Sunday of May. If previous years are any lesson, you’ll want to make sure to pack your sunscreen and get ready for some big crowds!

When: May 26

Where: 4th Street

Summer Pop-up

What: Head over to cSPACE this summer for a fun-filled day of music and shopping. There will be unique local vendors “offering everything from handmade crafts to delicious treats.”

When: June 1 from noon to 6 pm

Where: cSPACE Marda Loop — 1721 29th Avenue SW

Taste of Calgary

What: The Taste of Calgary, Western Canada’s largest food festival, is making its exciting return to the city this summer. The massively popular summer foodie festival will take place from August 1 to 5, with free admission, beer gardens, and some of the best grub YYC has to offer all in one place.

When: August 1 to 5

Where: Lot 6 – 311 8th Street SW

Inglewood Sunfest

What: Sunfest is a massive summer event with activities made for all ages. Previous years have seen amazing bands, world-class circus performers and comedy street shows. It’s also the perfect opportunity to choose the ideal summer patio and relax with a cool drink.

When: July 27

Where: Inglewood

Tickets: FREE