7 of Calgary's most iconic pieces of public art

Calgary’s art scene is so much more than just the National Music Centre and all the awesome art galleries that have been popping up; it’s also home to some pretty spectacular public art!

If you’re curious about what else the city has to offer, the City of Calgary has a website with a list of over 1,300 works of public art.

If you’re looking for a list of places worth checking out, whether you’re a curious local or an excited tourist, make sure to visit one of these spots below.

Conversation Sculpture

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wanderers of Earth (@wanderersofearth)

If you’ve spent any time walking down Stephen Avenue in the past 30 or so years, you have to have noticed these two gentleman in the middle of a lively conversation.

It was donated by Noreen Energy Resources to the City of Calgary and is often a spot for other artists to visit and add their own unique spin, such as scarves or mittens.

The Family of Man

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andrew (@schofield_family_travels)

If you head toward the Bow River downtown, it’s impossible to miss the giant Family of Man statue.

They were designed to be a part of the British Pavilion at Expo 67 by the artist Mario Armengol.

Wonderland Sculpture

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joward Gonzales (@whereiswoj)

A steel mesh sculpture in the shape of a girl’s head standing in front of the Bow is one of Calgary’s favourite pieces of public art.

Maybe it’s because this piece of art is actually recognizable as representative of something that exists in our world. Maybe it’s because it’s interactive to an extent, with its two door-sized entrances allowing people to walk through it. Whatever the reason, this sculpture is quite appreciated – especially for getting that perfect ‘gram.

Novus Textura

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alberta University of the Arts (@albertauarts)

Novus Textura is a giant sculpture by local fibre artist Jolie Bird. In June 2023, it brought a pop of colour to Stephen Avenue, and it’s hard to remember what it looked like before.

Blue Ring

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aqib Khan (@im_aaquib_khan)

Despite being a feat of engineering – in that it is able to stand freely without any support structures – and representing movement and progress, everyone still sees it as just a giant blue circle.

In any conversation about public art in the city, Travelling Light is always brought up and often used as an example of the worst public art decision ever made in Calgary’s history.

Wishing Well

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andy Jackson (@andyjacksonphotography)

This is a piece that lives in infamy. A polished mirror-split sphere that was supposed to allow visitors to send text messages wishes for it to convert into a light and sound “symphony” that cost the City $559,000.

The reality of the project was a default display every time it was sent a message, and it even allegedly burned holes through one visitor’s jacket.

Wishing Well has since been put away in a storage facility, and every so often there is a brief discussion about bringing it back out.

Bowfort Towers

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Don Nielsen (@ayernielsen.mediahouse)

Most public art sees both admiration and distaste, but few illicit an apology from the artist.

Del Geist, the artist behind the infamous $500,000 art piece, apologized if anyone felt offended by his work.

And people were offended. From the broken construction sight look some people see to the insistence it’s inspired by Blackfoot culture, people do not like this sculpture.

With files from Lucas Taylor