15 incredible things to do in Calgary this weekend: October 20 to 22
It’s set to be an exciting weekend in Calgary, with so many different things to do!
From film classics to returning favourite fall art markets, you won’t want to miss these 15 incredible things happening in Calgary over the next few days.
Blood, Sweat, and Tears: Canadian Military Medicine
What: This exhibition showcases Canada’s military medical history from the 19th century to modern times. The exhibit features personal artifacts and oral histories of the men and women who have tended to the wounded in Canada’s military history. Canadian stretcher-bearers, medics, nurses, doctors, surgeons, and other medical personnel have played an essential role in the country’s military, especially in the First and Second World Wars, where over 138,000 and 53,000 were wounded, respectively. Blood, Sweat, and Tears will display pieces from all over Canada, including three Victoria Crosses on loan from the Canadian War Museum. The exhibit covers battlefield medicine from initial first aid through recovery and features a significant section on PTSD.
When: October 20 to March 3, 2024
Where: Military Museums, 4520 Crowchild Trail SW
Price: Free to $15. You can buy your tickets online here.
Films at the Fort
What: Fort Calgary has weekly showings in their theatre, and this weekend is a fun, nostalgic, spooky throwback: The Addams Family! Tickets are only $12 and include popcorn!
When: October 21, 2 pm
Where: Fort Calgary
Price: Tickets are $12 and can be purchased online here
Fibre Shindig
What: The Fibre Shindig is a fun thing for art lovers to check out this week in Calgary! It’s the show’s 10th year running and will feature all things yarn along with “pottery, jewellery, yarn and fibre tools, buttons, soaps, finished items, and much much more!”
When: October 21, 10 am to 4 pm
Where: Genesis Centre, 7555 Falconridge Boulevard NE
Price: Entry is $5 and can be purchased online here
Jekyll and Hyde at Vertigo Theatre
What: Vertigo Theatre is showing a play made for the season, Jekyll and Hyde. It’s got everything from love to betrayal and murder. The Calgary Herald has called it a “masterful” performance, and with tickets starting at $30, it’s a great value!
When: Running until October 30
Where: Vertigo Theatre, 115 9th Avenue SE
Price: Tickets start at $30 and can be purchased online here
Calgary Arab Film Nights
What: It’s the 11th annual Arab Film Nights Festival in Calgary this weekend, and there are so many incredible films to check out. The festival is a way for many Calgarians to “get a slice of Arab culture,” according to their website. See the full list of films showing this weekend here.
When: October 20 to 22
Where: Globe Cinema, 617 8th Avenue SW
Price: A full festival pass is $60, and single tickets are $12. If you buy more than three, tickets are $10. You can purchase passes and tickets online here.
Pumpkins After Dark
What: One of Calgary’s favourite Halloween events is back, with over 6,000 hand-carved pumpkins to check out! Click here to peek at some of the new works on display this year.
When: September 22 to October 31
Where: WinSport 88 Canada Olympic Road SW
Tickets: Adult tickets start at $18.95, while youth tickets can be purchased for $15.95. Tickets are on sale now for 2023 and can be purchased here
Spooktacular Mini Golf
What: Try your hand at spooky mini golf right next door to Pumpkins After Dark! There are Halloween-themed holes with a couple of jump scares that are bound to give you a small fright!
When: Running until October 31 from Thursday to Sunday
Where: WinSport 88 Canada Olympic Road SW
Price: $10 to $15 and can be purchased online here
Create your own resin charcuterie board
What: If you love hosting dinner parties and want to show off your DIY skills, you’ll love this resin charcuterie board workshop happening this weekend! Your board is sure to wow at the end with so many ways to make it sparkle with things like “mirrored gravel, glass gems, metallic foils, German glass, or even pieces of jewellery to take your creation to the next level.”
When: October 21, 11 am to 3 pm
Where: 201 Sagewood Landing SW Airdrie
Price: Tickets are $125 and can be purchased online here
Spooky Studio at Nvrlnd.
What: Original interactive art displays created by local artist Patrick O’Neill are available to visit this month. It is a unique Halloween experience because “there are no actors, no blood and guts, and no jump scares — just immersive spooky scenes to spark your imagination and get lost in,” according to the event.
When: October 7 to 31, open from Wednesday to Sunday with varying times
Where: Nvrlnd. Arts Foundation, The Boutique, 1048 21st Avenue SE
Price: Tickets are $10 for kids ages 6 to 12 and $15 for adults. Tickets can be purchased online here or at the door.
Fluid Festival
What: Fluid Festival is described as a “technicolour universe of the body” and is an annual dance and music festival in Calgary. It will feature a variety of unique dance and movement performances by both local and national artists. View the full list of scheduled performances here.
When: October 19 to 28
Where: There are many locations across Calgary, including Knox United Church and cSpace.
Price: Tickets range from $15 for drop-in performances to $153 for the full festival pass and can be purchased online here
Screamfest
What: Screamfest is back with a massive lineup of spooky activities scheduled. From haunted houses to monster trucks, you’re bound to be entertained. To see a full list of what’s ahead, click here.
When: October 2023
Where: Stampede Park, GMC Stadium — 650 25th Avenue SE
Price: General admission is between $30 and $40 and can be purchased here
Train of Terror
What: This moving haunted house claims to be the“scariest train haunt in Canada” and includes two maze haunts, a one-and-a-half-hour train ride, and spaces for visiting with friends.
Where: Aspen Crossing – Highway #24, Mossleigh, Alberta
When: Runs Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays through November 4, plus Sunday, October 30; train leaves at 3 pm or 7 pm, depending on the day.
Tickets: Available at trainofterror.com, $89.99
Fall Days at the Calgary Farmyard
What: Carve pumpkins, pose at the fall-themed photo ops, and enjoy the farm’s regular activities like the petting zoo or the train rides. Pumpkins can be purchased for around $5 for carving, with all proceeds going to charity.
When: September 15 to October 29, Fridays and Saturdays from 9:30 am to 5:30 pm
Where: Calgary Farmyard — 284022 Township Road 224, Rocky View
Price: Tickets start at $21.95 for ages 3+ when purchased online here or $26.50 at the farm gate.
Harvest Lights
What: When the sun goes down at the Calgary Farmyard during the fall months, the fun doesn’t stop! The entire farm will be lit up, setting the perfect scene for cozy fall nights. The only area that will not be lit up is the corn maze so that visitors can get lost in the dark (with flashlights provided, of course).
When: September 15 to October 29, Fridays and Saturdays from 5 to 9:30 pm
Where: Calgary Farmyard — 284022 Township Road 224, Rocky View
Price: Tickets start at $21.95 for ages 3+ when purchased online here or $26.50 at the farm gate.
The Calgary Sketch & Painting Club Fall Sale
What: The Calgary Sketch & Painting Club is hosting its annual Fall Show and Sale this weekend! You’ll be able to view (and buy) artwork from 25 local artists!
When: October 21, 10 am to 4 pm
Where: Dalhousie Community Association, 5432 Dalhart Road NW
Price: FREE