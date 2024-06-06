12 fabulous things to do in Calgary this weekend: June 7 to 9

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

The warm temperatures, luscious greenery, and blooming flowers all make it feel like summer is finally here, and there are so many things to do in Calgary this weekend!

From a big outdoor free music night to some adrenaline-pumping fun at one of Calgary’s favourite parks, here are the best things happening around the city over the next few days.

YYC Family Carnival and Circus

What: For anyone who missed the chance to see Cirque du Soleil last fall, a new act is in town that you might want to check out! Visit the big top for an evening of circus performances “from delicious traditional food to vibrant cultural performances, this carnival promises an unforgettable experience.”

When: June 22 from 10 am to 8 pm

Where: Max Bell Centre — 1001 Barlow Trail

Price: $32.22 and can be purchased online here

Birding on St-Patrick’s Island

What: This tour will guide you through the wild nature of the city. You’ll get the opportunity to see a variety of local birds like Ospreys, Kestrels, Common Merganzers, Nuthatches, Woodpeckers, and lots more.

When: June 9 from 9:30 to 11:30 am

Where: 656 Confluence Way SE

Price: $5 and can be purchased online here

Drag Race Trivia Night at The Confluence

What: This adults-only drag night at the Confluence will have you competing against old and new friends for prizes (or the sheer empowerment of showing off your nerdy knowledge!).

When: June 7 at 6:30 pm

Where: The Confluence

Price: $25 per team of four to six people and can be purchased here

Fab Four – The Ultimate Tribute

What: The next best thing to taking a time machine to a Beatles concert in the 60s is checking out a funky tribute band!

When: June 8 at 8 pm

Where: Grey Eagle Event Centre — 3775 Grey Eagle Drive

Price: $54.99 plus taxes and fees and can be purchased online here

Clothesline art sale at the Leighton Art Centre

What: If you’re looking for some new art for your walls, check out this outdoor art sale featuring local artists at the Leighton Art Centre this weekend.

When: June 8 and 9

Where: 282027 144 Street W, Millarville

Price: Admission by donation

AI: More Than Human at Telus Spark

What: If you’re like most people these days and have a growing interest in AI, this exhibit at Telus Spark will answer all your burning questions (and make it fun). Learn all about its history, challenges, and possibilities, and hop on a robot roller coaster or grab cotton candy in a variety of colourful shapes made by a machine!

When: June 1 to September 8

Where: Telus Spark – 220 20 Saint George’s Drive NE

Price: General admission is $26 and can be purchased here

Learn to DJ workshop

What: If you’ve always wanted to learn how to DJ, this community event is sure to inspire and educate you! At this workshop this weekend, you will learn to note how different music feels and how to collect and present it.

When: June 8 from 1:30 to 3:30 pm

Where: The Alcove — 244 7th Avenue SW

Price: Registration by donation and can be made online here

Murder Mystery at Heritage Park

What: Solve an early 20th-century murder mystery while enjoying a three-course meal at historic Heritage Park. The scene is set in 1910, and the Alberta Central Railway is building a railroad across the middle of the province. You’ll have the chance to question suspects, all while taking notes on your notepad.

When: April 26 to 27 and May 3, 4, 10, and 11

Where: Heritage Park – 1900 Heritage Drive SW

Price: $120 plus GST and can be reserved by calling guest services at 403-268-8500

Indigenous History Month market

What: This two-day market at one of Calgary’s biggest malls will celebrate the creativity and craftsmanship of the Indigenous community. There will also be a Powwow on Saturday at 11 am sharp!

When: June 7 and 8

Where: Southcentre Mall — 100 Anderson Road SE

Price: FREE

Music In The Park at Quinterra Legacy Garden

What: Head to South Glenmore Park on Friday evening for a free live music event. Bring your lawn chairs and maybe some snacks, too!

When: June 6 from 7 to 8 pm

Where: Quinterra Legacy Garden at South Glenmore Park — 90 Avenue and 24 Street SW

Price: FREE

Violins of Hope

What: The National Music Centre is hosting Violins of Hope, a poignant collection of string instruments dating from before and during the Holocaust.

When: May 3 to June 13

Where: Studio Bell — 850 4th Street SE

Price: Starting at $12.60 for NMC members and can be purchased here

Visit Calaway Park

What: Since it’s already going to be raining this week, what’s a little more water at Calaway Park’s log ride? The park opened for the season this month, and if you have a day off this week, it’s the perfect place to get your adrenaline pumping.

When: Opened for the season on May 18

Where: 245033 Range Road 33

Price: Admission is $51.95 for people aged 3 to 49