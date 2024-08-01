13 epic things to do in Calgary this long weekend: August 2 to 4

It’s finally the August long weekend and there are so many ways to take in that extra day off around Calgary!

Whether you’re looking for somewhere to take in some loud music or a place to sample some of the best grub in YYC, we’ve got you covered. There are some massive annual events returning in the next few days and some new things worth checking out.

Here are 13 of the most exciting things happening around Calgary this Heritage Long weekend that we think you have to experience for yourself.

Heritage Day Tea

What: Enjoy a gourmet lunch and tea full of finger sandwiches, sweets and more at Calgary’s most historic park.

When: August 5 with varying sitting times at 11:30 am, 12, 1:15, 1:45, 3 and 3:30 pm

Where: Heritage Park

Price: $44.95 for non-members and $49.95 for members and can be purchased here

Sunday Safari Brunch

What: The only thing better than a trip to the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo is when it includes brunch! Join the zoo for a unique brunch experience in the heart of Destination Africa. You can enjoy both gourmet and comfort breakfast foods, including a free-flowing chocolate fountain with fresh fruit, eggs benedict with Canadian bacon, a Belgian waffle bar, cooked-to-order omelettes, and much more.

When: Sundays until the end of November between 9 am and 2:30 pm

Where: Calgary Zoo

Price: Ranging from $17.95 to $57.95 and can be purchased here

Catch Grease at a vintage theatre

What: If you’re in the mood for a movie night but want to try something a little different this weekend, check out a movie at The Confluence. Tickets are reasonably priced and include popcorn! This weekend get ready for a throwback with a screening of Grease.

When: August 3 at 6:30 pm

Where: The Confluence — 750 9th Avenue SE

Price: $12 plus tax and can be purchased here

Taste of Calgary

What: The Taste of Calgary, Western Canada’s largest food festival, is making its exciting return to the city this weekend. The massively popular summer foodie festival will take place from August 1 to 5, with free admission, beer gardens, and some of the best grub YYC has to offer all in one place.

When: August 1 to 5

Where: Lot 6 – 311 8 Street SW

Tickets: Admission is free, and food is purchased using tickets

Chasing Summer

What: Chasing Summer is one of the city’s biggest music festivals and definitely the biggest of its genre (EDM) in all of Western Canada, and it’s back this weekend!

When: August 3 and 4

Where: Max Bell Centre Festival Grounds — 1001 Barlow Trail SE

Tickets: Starting at $219.40 and can be purchased here

Calgary Fringe Fest

What: Fringe festivals are popular across the world and are an opportunity for artists at all stages of their careers to share their stories. Alberta is home to the second largest fringe festival in North America in Edmonton, but Calgary’s festival is a beloved summer event.

When: August 2 to August 10

Where: Various locations around the city; view the full list of performances and locations here

Price: Ranging from pay-what-you-can to festival memberships and can be purchased here

Birding in Inglewood

What: Pack your binoculars (and maybe a picnic!) and head down to Calgary’s Inglewood Bird Sanctuary to take in the city’s stunning nature. With 270 species of birds, 21 species of mammals and 347 species of plants, there’s no shortage of plants and animals to see. Entrance to the sanctuary is free, but if you would like to learn from the professionals, you can sign up for courses through the City of Calgary here.

When: Open seven days a week from 9:30 am to 4 pm

Where: Inglewood Bird Sanctuary — 2425 9th Avenue SE

Price: FREE

Try BeaverTails in Calgary

What: Fans of the iconic Beavertail dessert no longer have to make the journey to Banff to indulge. Calgary’s first Beavertail location just opened, and we can’t wait to dig in!

Spend the weekend at Calaway Park

What: With the summer season in full swing, it’s the perfect time to get out and enjoy Calaway Park! There are tons of fun rides including a big roller coaster and bumper cars to enjoy while you’re there. If you want to make a weekend out of it, there is even a Calaway Park campground you can stay at!

When: Daily from 10 am to 7 pm

Where: Calaway Park — 245033 Range Road 33

Price: Regular admission at the gate is $51.95, but if you visit after 2 pm, you can get in for a reduced rate of $35.95. You can also buy tickets for a reduced rate of $41 ahead of time here.

Catch the Little Women Broadway musical

What: Catch one of North America’s most iconic classic novels, Little Women, on the stage this weekend at Rosebud Theatre. It’s a full date night out, complete with a buffet, in a cute rural town just outside of Calgary.

When: June 7 to August 31, Wednesday through Saturday

Where: Rosebud Opera House – 202 Martin Avenue, Rosebud

Price: Ranging from $68 to $96 and can be purchased here

Friends mash-up dinner theatre

What: What’s better than Friends? Friends with Ace Ventura (and a tasty dinner) thrown in the mix! The show description reads: “Once upon a time in a long-ago age called the 1990’s there were six Friends. They lived, they laughed, and they cried as they frolicked in their far-off kingdom of New York City. We, the people of the world, sat witness weekly to all their antics, all their hijinks, all their stories… except one!”

When: June 8 to August 10

Where: Jubilation Dinner Theatre – 1002 37th Street SW

Price: Tickets are $44.95 for children and $75.95 for adults and can be purchased here

Disney Immersive Experience

What: Calling all Disney fans: a magical immersive experience can be found in the centre of Calgary. Stampede might be over, but there’s still excitement on the grounds. There are so many unique and interactive ways to experience your favourite animated films. Check out our article all about it here.

When: June 12 to August 18

Where: BMO Centre — 20 Roundup Way SE

Price: Tickets range in price from $34 to $55 and can be purchased here

Visit an Alberta ghost town

What: If you’re looking for a unique “Summerween” adventure, this short hike to a 100-year-old ghost town is the perfect day trip. Plaques are placed around the town so you can learn about the area, and there are some great photo ops, from abandoned buildings to trains and tunnels!