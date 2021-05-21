23 distanced things to do in Calgary this week: May 24 to 30

As recommended by health officials, if you choose to participate in events outside of your home, please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including proper physical distancing, mask-wearing, and frequent handwashing. If you are sick, please stay home.

June is almost here, and it’s officially time to come out of hibernation and enjoy that YYC has to offer.

Luckily, there are tons of things there are to do in Calgary this week, whether you want to head outside, check out a virtual event, shop local, or try something completely unique.

The forecast is looking pretty good, so make some physically distanced plans and get out there.

Spend an old-fashioned day at Heritage Park Historical Village

What: Join Heritage Park as they kick off the 2021 season, starting May 22. Explore the historical village, ride the train, check out the new Prospect Ridge area, sail on the Glenmore Reservoir by paddlewheel boat, and take part in all of their other safe, outdoor experiences.

When: Daily

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Heritage Park (1900 Heritage Drive SW)

Cost: $24.95, and $12.95 for the kids

Grab a TUBBY ON THE GO kit

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tubby Dog – Est. 2005 (@tubbydog)

What: Pick up a TUBBY ON THE GO kit from Calgary’s beloved hot dog restaurant. The kit contains everything you need for a backyard barbecue or picnic in the park, with a biodegradable, one-time-use CasusGrill, a four-pack of Tubby Dog’s Ukey sausages, four hot dog buns, one jar of house-made Tubby Dog mustard, four Twinkies for dessert, two beers from Annex Ale, plus tongs, napkins, and paper trays.

When: Available now

Where: Tubby Dog (1022 17th Avenue SW)

Cost: $50 +GST

Relax with dinner and a movie at Hotel Arts

What: Escape for a night with an in-room dinner and a movie at Hotel Arts. The package comes with a night’s stay in the hotel’s luxury accommodations, a gourmet in-room dinner for two, a bottle of wine, two craft sodas, truffled parmesan popcorn and other movie snacks, and a $25 credit towards your in-room movie.

When: Available daily

Where: Hotel Arts (119 12th Avenue SW)

Cost: Package starts at $275

What: Join JazzYYC for their second virtual International Jazz Days Festival. The event features artists from Calgary and across Canada in a series of online tutorials and performances.

When: On now through May 27

Time: Videos released at 6 pm on Thursdays and 7 pm on Fridays

Where: Online

Cost: Free

What: TELUS Spark Science Centre hosts a wide variety of fun and educational options online, from virtual programs and Dome Movies at Home to Cereal Science and a collection of experiments and activities.

When: Programming varies, learn more through their website

Where: From the comfort of your own home

Cost: Varies by program

Book exclusive hydrotherapy access at Kananaskis Nordic Spa

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kananaskis Nordic Spa (@knordicspa)

What: Kananaskis Nordic Spa is taking bookings for private access to their hydrotherapy facility, which includes use of the hydrotherapy pools, steam room, and sauna, plus the spa’s locker rooms and showers. For those who haven’t experience it before, hydrotherapy is the Nordic-inspired cycle of alternating between hot, warm, and cold baths, followed by periods of rest.

Anyone can book the spa from Monday to Thursday, with access limited to hotel guests with reservations at Pomeroy Kananaskis Mountain Lodge and Crosswaters Resort from Friday to Sunday.

When: Now until May 31

Time: Two-hour time slots are granted per group throughout the day.

Where: Kananaskis Nordic Spa (1 Centennial Drive, Kananaskis, Alberta)

Cost: $499 total for up to 4 guests. (Additional household members can join in on the booking for $119 per person, up to 10 people.)

Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra’s virtual concert series: City Spaces

What: While their concert hall remains closed, the CPO has taken their show on the road, playing from iconic Calgary spaces for free virtual performances. City Spaces bring music to audiences from places that include the top of a modern skyscraper, the interior of a brutalist-era gallery, the grand ballroom of a historic hotel, and more.

When: May 29

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Watch the performances virtually, broadcast from Heritage Park this week

Cost: Free

Take a walk through Devonian Gardens

What: Feel like you’re in a tropical paradise in downtown Calgary at Devonian Gardens. Stroll the boardwalk, take in the plants and ponds, and grab a some take out eats from the food court.

When: Daily

Time: 11 am to 5 pm Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 pm on Sundays

Where: Fourth floor of the CORE Shopping Centre (400 – 317 7th Avenue SW)

Cost: Free

Watch a movie at the Grey Eagle Drive-In

What: Join the Grey Eagle Resort & Casino at southern Alberta’s largest drive-in venue, and catch one of their screening this week. Movies include Dirty Dancing, The Usual Suspects, and Trolls World Tour.

When: May 24 and 26

Time: Showtimes vary by movie – visit website for schedule)

Where: Grey Eagle Resort and Casino (3777 Grey Eagle Drive, Calgary)

Cost: Most movies are $40 per vehicle – view website for more details and to purchase tickets

View this post on Instagram A post shared by National Music Centre (@nmc_canada)

What: Amplify serves as an extension of the NMC’s onsite programs through an online hub detailing the sounds and stories of music in Canada. Take a guided tour of the museum virtually, delve into articles from their vast collection of historical musical instruments, equipment, and memorabilia, and learn more about the power of music for healing and wellness.

When: Anytime

Where: Online, from the comfort of your own home

Cost: Free

Watch an online performance by StoryBook Theatre

What: StoryBook Theatre presents The Smartest Girl in the World as an online production. The story follows a pair of siblings as they attempt to help their immigrant parents escape a tough, uncertain reality.

When: Fridays to Sundays from May 21 to June 13

Time: Your choice of several time slots

Where: Online

Cost: Viewing codes are $32 each

Try a city-wide scavenger hunt

What: Calgary’s Parks Foundation has teamed up with PlayCity to bring the Hide & Seek challenge to YYC. Hide & Seek is the perfect way to get outside and explore the city’s outdoor spaces and win prizes. A new post card is hidden bi-weekly in a park somewhere in the city, and you can download the PlayCity app to find exclusive hints about the card’s location.

When: Parks and green spaces through Calgary

Where: Bi-weekly starting May 8, and running through the spring and summer months

Cost: Free

Wordfest’s Imagine On Air broadcast channel

What: Wordfest’s broadcast channel has assembled the “best writers, biggest thinkers, and sparkiest creators” in one virtual place to help fuel your curiosity. Join these great minds for a live conversation and get inspired.

When: May 25 and 27

Time: 7 pm

Where: Broadcast on wordfest.com

Cost: Free

Go on a spring walk

What: Calgary is home to some incredible parks and pathways, creating the perfect backdrop for a lovely springtime walk. Head outside to get some fresh air and exercise while enjoying some of the city’s gorgeous green space. Check out our list of the best places to walk this spring.

What: This isn’t your traditional farmers’ market. Along with fresh produce and local eats, shoppers will find comics, jewellery, vintage items, and more at Crossroads Market.

When: Weekly from Friday to Sunday

Time: 9 am to 5 pm

Where: 1235 26th Avenue SE

Cost: Varies by purchase

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beltline Neighbourhoods Assoc. (@yycbeltline)

What: High Park offers downtown views, adorable string lights, colourful picnic tables, and fun signs to take photos with – on top of a parking garage in the Beltline. Have a spring picnic six floors above street level and grab some cool photos while you’re at it.

When: Open daily

Time: 7 am to 11 pm

Where: The top level of the Centre City Parkade at 340 10th Avenue SW

Cost: Free

What: Test your ability to survive after a zombie apocalypse in this scavenger hunt game that leads you through the city. Players have 60 minutes to collect supplies to survive during the interactive game that invites participants to complete challenges and answer trivia questions.

When: Daily

Time: One hour of your choosing between 10 am and 9 pm

Where: Downtown Calgary

Cost: $29.30 per team (up to 10 people)

What: Pick up farm-fresh produce, warm and delicious baked goods, and locally produced artisan goods at the Calgary Farmers’ Market. Pet products, coffee and tea, and flowers are also available to purchase.

When: Thursday to Sunday weekly

Time: 9 am to 5 pm

Where: 510 77th Avenue SE

Cost: Varies by purchase

Visit a sculpture covered with flowers and snakes in this Inglewood window

What: While we wait for the Esker Foundation’s main gallery to reopen, their Project Space window brings some art into our lives while simultaneously providing a concept to contemplate. Visible from street level, “The Garden” is a clay sculpture combining elements of nature with the human form, created by ceramic artist Yvonne Kustec.

When: Now through June 6

Where: Esker Foundation’s Project Space window (1011 9th Avenue SE)

Cost: Free

Tee-off at one of the world’s best courses from Hotel Arts’ Golf Studios

What: Choose from simulations of more than 20 of the world’s best courses, including Pebble Beach, Oakmont, and Valderrama, and tee-off from your own private Golf Studio in downtown Calgary. Players can enjoy their own stocked carts with food and beverage service from Hotel Arts’ Clubhouse during the game.

When: Open daily

Time: Book one-, two-, three-, or four-hour time slots from 8 am to 9 pm

Where: Hotel Arts

Cost: Starting at $50 for 55 minutes

What: Tour Glenbow’s extensive collection and galleries of rotating exhibits virtually and get cultured without even leaving the house.

When: Anytime

Where: Online, available through Glenbow’s website

Cost: Free

“Escape from the Alternate Dimension” in this ’90s-themed virtual escape room

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virtual Escape Global (@virtualescapeglobal)

What: In this virtual escape room, players are transported to a parallel 1990s universe using a time machine. A Live Adventure Guide will host the experience and cater to your group based on the ages of players, making this a fitting activity for everyone – whether you were alive during the 90s or not.

When: Daily

Time: Start times are staggered through the day, typically between 9 am and 9:30 pm (players have 60 minutes to win the game)

Where: From the comfort of your own home

Cost: $25 per person

What: PARK PARK took an urban parking lot in Inglewood and turned it into a modern play space. Visitors will find life-size symbols of a tree, a phone, a picnic table, a bike, a book, and more. Each of these colourful symbols also contains a useful feature integrated that relates to what they depict – check out these curiosities and be amazed.

When: Open daily

Where: CPA Lot 43 (880 11th Street SE)

Cost: Free