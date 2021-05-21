Here's what the weather will look like in Calgary this Victoria Day weekend

Calgary is notorious for experiencing chilly and sometimes even snowy weather over the Victoria Day weekend, and this year seems to be no exception.

The long weekend is affectionately referred to as “May two-four” by Canadians, and the Victoria Day holiday actually falls right on May 24 in 2021.

Some rain is headed our way in the coming days, although it doesn’t look like Calgary will be seeing any of the fluffy white stuff, and low double-digit temperatures are in the forecast.

It’s 2ºC, feeling more like -1ºC, and overcast in Calgary right now. Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 9ºC this afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds to usher in the long weekend.

According to The Weather Network, Friday evening will be mainly sunny and clear overnight with a temperature of -2ºC.

Saturday morning is expected to dawn bright and sunny, and the sunshine will stick around for much of the day, reaching a high of 13ºC in the afternoon.

Sunday is predicted to bring the warmest temperatures of the long weekend, and a high of 16ºC is in the forecast; however, some showers are also expected. Rain is likely to begin on Sunday afternoon and continue overnight, bringing about five millimetres of precipitation to the city.

Temperatures on the holiday Monday remain seasonable at a high of 14ºC, although some more rain is on the way, with another five millimetres in the forecast.

Next week is looking a bit brighter, with a mix of sun and clouds through Friday, and highs reaching 17ºC on Thursday and Friday.

No matter the weather, we can’t complain about an extra day off, and if this forecast holds true for the Victoria Day weekend, we’ll take it – at least there won’t be any snow.