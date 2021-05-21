Downtown Calgary is about to get a stunning new boutique hotel, and Daily Hive Calgary has your exclusive sneak peek.

Part of Hilton’s Tapestry Collection Hotels, The Westley Hotel is already accepting bookings ahead of its June 2021 opening.

The new destination for approachable luxury is located in YYC’s Eau Claire neighbourhood on 4th Avenue (between 5th and 6th Street SW).

Once it’s officially open, the pet-friendly hotel will offer visitors two functional meeting spaces, a sunlit fitness facility, 104 modern guest rooms, an open-concept lobby lounge area, and an outdoor patio.

People can also expect an exciting new contemporary dining concept from Calgary’s Thank You Hospitality called Fonda Fora, located on the ground floor of the hotel.

Fonda Fora will transport diners to Mexico City with a seasonal, chef-driven menu.

The president of Thank You Hospitality, Cody Willis, says Fonda Fora is an “exciting moment” for the group, as it will be its first dining concept within a boutique hotel.

“We can think of no better partnership, as both The Westley Hotel and Fonda Fora strive to be destinations where locals and guests can enjoy great food and cocktails in an unparalleled and inviting atmosphere,” says Willis.

Thank You Hospitality also operates several much-loved local eateries including Calcutta Cricket Club, Native Tongues, and the A1 Family of Restaurants (A1 Cantina, A1 Burrito, A1 Bodega and Café).

Fonda Fora’s food program will be led by Chef Rafael Castillo, who was born and raised in the Yucatan Peninsula.

Castillo has curated an ever-changing menu to be enjoyed alongside a thoughtful beverage program at the new restaurant. Private dining options will also be available for up to 20 guests.

Breakfast and all-day café-style menus and in-room dining options will all be available as well. Caffeine lovers will be delighted to see local maker Monogram Coffee up for order.

The hotel’s interior was designed by Frank Architecture and is inspired by the theme “Proper Wild.”

The team at Frank transformed the hotel from an office building to a modern-meets-vintage destination with nods to the building’s ’70s heritage.

Contemporary art by local artists Maya Gohill and Tanya Klimp can be seen in Fonda Fora and The Westley’s lobby, as well as a custom light installation above the entrance by renowned New York artist, Danielle Trofe.

“Guests of The Westley Hotel can expect genuine, personalized service that balances cool sophistication and down-home hospitality,” says Ian Jones, The Westley Hotel’s General Manager.

“Our talented team is ready to welcome visitors and the local community into our vibrant boutique atmosphere.”

The Westley Hotel is set to open in June 2021 and Fonda Fora is slated to launch this summer.

We’ll keep you posted on the exact opening dates, stay tuned.

Address: 4th Avenue (between 5th and 6th Street SW)

All renderings courtesy The Westley Hotel.