26 distanced things to do in Calgary this week: June 7 to 13

As recommended by health officials, if you choose to participate in events outside of your home, please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including proper physical distancing, mask-wearing, and frequent handwashing. If you are sick, please stay home.

The first full week of June is upon us, and there are lots of things to do in Calgary right now.

Rain or shine, you’re sure to find something that suits your interests in our roundup of what’s happening in the city this week.

Hit a market, catch a drive-in movie, try an outdoor fitness class, and more. Grab a family member or cohort buddy, mask up, and get out there, YYC!

Catch a movie at the Grey Eagle Drive-In

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Grey Eagle Drive In (@greyeagledrivein)

What: Join the Grey Eagle Resort & Casino at southern Alberta’s largest drive-in venue, and catch one of their screenings this week. Upcoming movies include Thelma & Louise and Stand By Me.

When: June 9 and 10

Time: Showtimes vary by movie – visit website for schedule

Where: Grey Eagle Resort and Casino (3777 Grey Eagle Drive, Calgary)

Cost: Most movies are $40 per vehicle – view website for more details and to purchase tickets

Watch an online performance by StoryBook Theatre

What: StoryBook Theatre presents The Smartest Girl in the World as an online production. The story follows a pair of siblings as they attempt to help their immigrant parents escape a tough, uncertain reality.

When: June 11 to 13

Time: Your choice of several time slots

Where: Online

Cost: Viewing codes are $32 each

Try a city-wide scavenger hunt

What: Calgary’s Parks Foundation has teamed up with PlayCity to bring the Hide & Seek challenge to YYC. Hide & Seek is the perfect way to get outside and explore the city’s outdoor spaces and win prizes. A new post card is hidden bi-weekly in a park somewhere in the city, and you can download the PlayCity app to find exclusive hints about the card’s location.

When: Parks and green spaces through Calgary

Where: Bi-weekly starting May 8, and running through the spring and summer months

Cost: Free

Wordfest’s Imagine On Air broadcast channel

What: Wordfest’s broadcast channel has assembled the “best writers, biggest thinkers, and sparkiest creators” in one virtual place to help fuel your curiosity. Join these great minds for a live conversation and get inspired.

When: June 8 and 10

Time: 7 pm

Where: Broadcast on wordfest.com

Cost: Free

Grab a TUBBY ON THE GO kit

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tubby Dog – Est. 2005 (@tubbydog)

What: Pick up a TUBBY ON THE GO kit from Calgary’s beloved hot dog restaurant. The kit contains everything you need for a backyard barbecue or picnic in the park, with a biodegradable, one-time-use CasusGrill, a four-pack of Tubby Dog’s Ukey sausages, four hot dog buns, one jar of house-made Tubby Dog mustard, four Twinkies for dessert, two beers from Annex Ale, plus tongs, napkins, and paper trays.

When: Available now

Where: Tubby Dog (1022 17th Avenue SW)

Cost: $50 +GST

Go on a spring walk

What: Calgary is home to some incredible parks and pathways, creating the perfect backdrop for a lovely springtime walk. Head outside to get some fresh air and exercise while enjoying some of the city’s gorgeous green space. Check out our list of the best places to walk this spring.

Tee-off at one of the world’s best courses from Hotel Arts’ Golf Studios

What: Choose from simulations of more than 20 of the world’s best courses, including Pebble Beach, Oakmont, and Valderrama, and tee-off from your own private Golf Studio in downtown Calgary. Players can enjoy their own stocked carts with food and beverage service from Hotel Arts’ Clubhouse during the game.

When: Open daily

Time: Book one-, two-, three-, or four-hour time slots from 8 am to 9 pm

Where: Hotel Arts

Cost: Starting at $50 for 55 minutes

21st Annual FunnyFest Comedy Festival

What: Join FunnyFest for their 21st annual Comedy Festival. The virtual festival boasts 11 nights of “comedy extravaganzas,” with six comedians per show and a total of 50 performers throughout the event. Highlights include a “Battle of Alberta,” pitting YYC comics against YEG comics, and “The Clean Comedy Show” on Sunday afternoon.

When: June 3 to 13

Time: Varies by show

Where: Online via Zoom

Cost: $10

Check out life-sized dinosaurs at the Calgary Zoo

What: The Calgary Zoo recently opened their brand new Dinosaurs: Awakened exhibit, and it is not to be missed. Check out 26 animatronic dinosaurs, spanning 17 species, that move, sound, and exhibit behaviours of these giant creatures of the past.

When: Now until October 31

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: The Calgary Zoo (210 St. George’s Drive NE)

Cost: Included with regular admission ($24.95 for adults, $14.95 for children)

Spend an old-fashioned day at Heritage Park Historical Village

What: Join Heritage Park as they kick off the 2021 season. Explore the historical village, ride the train, check out the new Prospect Ridge area, sail on the Glenmore Reservoir by paddlewheel boat, and take part in all of their other safe, outdoor experiences.

When: Daily

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Heritage Park (1900 Heritage Drive SW)

Cost: $24.95, and $12.95 for the kids

Relax with dinner and a movie at Hotel Arts

What: Escape for a night with an in-room dinner and a movie at Hotel Arts. The package comes with a night’s stay in the hotel’s luxury accommodations, a gourmet in-room dinner for two, a bottle of wine, two craft sodas, truffled parmesan popcorn and other movie snacks, and a $25 credit towards your in-room movie.

When: Available daily

Where: Hotel Arts (119 12th Avenue SW)

Cost: Package starts at $275

Book exclusive hydrotherapy access at Kananaskis Nordic Spa

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kananaskis Nordic Spa (@knordicspa)

What: Kananaskis Nordic Spa is taking bookings for private access to their hydrotherapy facility, which includes hydrotherapy pools, steam room, and sauna, plus the spa’s locker rooms and showers. For those who haven’t experience it before, hydrotherapy is the Nordic-inspired cycle of alternating between hot, warm, and cold baths, followed by periods of rest.

Anyone can book the spa from Monday to Thursday, with access limited to hotel guests with reservations at Pomeroy Kananaskis Mountain Lodge and Crosswaters Resort from Friday to Sunday.

When: Now until June 13

Time: Two-hour time slots are granted per group throughout the day.

Where: Kananaskis Nordic Spa (1 Centennial Drive, Kananaskis, Alberta)

Cost: $499 total for up to 4 guests. (Additional household members can join in on the booking for $119 per person, up to 10 people.)

Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra’s virtual concert series: City Spaces

What: While their concert hall remains closed, the CPO has taken their show on the road, playing from iconic Calgary spaces for free virtual performances. City Spaces bring music to audiences from places that include the top of a modern skyscraper, the interior of a brutalist-era gallery, the grand ballroom of a historic hotel, and more.

When: Two shows are now streaming through the CPO’s website, with a third beginning on June 12

Time: Any time of your choosing

Where: Watch the performances virtually, broadcast from Heritage Park, the TELUS Spark Science Centre, and Jack Singer Concert Hall

Cost: Free

What: This isn’t your traditional farmers’ market. Along with fresh produce and local eats, shoppers will find comics, jewellery, vintage items, and more at Crossroads Market.

When: Weekly from Friday to Sunday

Time: 9 am to 5 pm

Where: 1235 26th Avenue SE

Cost: Varies by purchase

What: Arts Commons is taking their 10th annual National Geographic Live series online this year. In these livestreams, viewers will hear from virtual speakers who will transport them to extraordinary places, challenge perceptions with amazing stories, and view natural events from around the world through stunning photography.

When: June 7

Time: 7 pm

Where: Online

Tickets: Free, with advanced registration required

What: “The Ripper” is coming to Calgary – do you have what it takes to solve the murder mystery and save our city? CluedUpp is bringing this exciting outdoor detective adventure to YYC via their app. The self-guided game unfolds virtually, giving players the chance to start anytime between 9 am and 2 pm on the day of the event.

When: June 12

Time: Start anytime between 9 am and 2 pm (the game takes approximately two hours)

Where: City-wide – secret start location to be revealed…

Tickets: $63 for a team ticket (up to six people per team)

Le Cirque de la Nuit presents All Ages Cabaret

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Le Cirque De La Nuit (@cirquenuit)

What: Catch a live cabaret show from your own private hotel balcony, overlooking the indoor atrium at the Delta Calgary South hotel. Let the lights, drama, music, and entertainers draw you into a world of wild and twisted adventure beyond the big top curtain and into the hidden world of Le Cirque de la Nuit.

When: June 11 and 12

Time: 8 to 11 pm

Where: Delta Calgary South (227 Southland Drive SE)

Cost: Tickets start at $50 per person, based on quad occupancy (includes performance and hotel stay)

What: Explore the zoo without tiny humans running around, find clues, enjoy a boozy beverage, and solve the puzzles to save the day in this adults only, outdoor escape room-style experience. The challenge isn’t timed, so players can visit animals along the way, and delicious dinner boxes can be added on to round out the experience.

When: June 10

Time: 4:30 to 9 pm, with staggered entry times

Where: The Calgary Zoo (210 St. George’s Drive NE)

Cost: $45 or $60 to add a dinner box

What: Shop local and explore a new community with this week’s edition of The Downtown Markets in Quarry Park. Featuring food trucks, breweries and distilleries, produce, art, baked goods, and more.

When: June 12

Time: 11 am to 4 pm

Where: 180 Quarry Park Boulevard SE

Cost: Varies by purchase

What: After debuting in summer 2020, Motor Nights is back, bringing YYC a series of drive-in movies. Motor Nights promise to bring feelings of “nostalgia, excitement, and a sense of community,” playing everything from “vintage classics to new-school cool.” This week’s lineup includes

When: June 6 to 13

Time: 7 and 10 pm, with a 3 o’clock showing on Saturday afternoon

Where: Cochrane and District AG Society (43080 Bow Valley Trail, Cochrane)

Cost: Ticket prices to come

Support local with Eat & Seek at Southcentre Mall

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Southcentre Mall (@southcentremall)

What: Snap some photos are this Instagrammable spot, get some fresh air, and enjoy a meal from one of Southcentre Mall’s local eateries all at the same time. Eat & Seek is a creative new patio space designed to give guests a fun new place to explore while supporting the food court and restaurant vendors who don’t have their own outdoor seating areas.

When: June 1 through fall 2021

Time: Mall hours (currently 11 am to 7 pm Monday through Saturday, and 11 am to 6 pm on Sundays)

Where: Southcentre Mall (100 Anderson Road SE)

Cost: Free (guests don’t need to purchase food to enjoy the patio)

Attend a free yoga class

What: Get your zen on and check out a free class with Calgary Outdoor Yoga. There are two class times offered each Sunday, with locations in Mahogany and Stanley Park. It’s important to note that pre-registration is required, and attendee numbers are limited to adhere to current public health guidelines.

When: Every Sunday beginning June 13

Time: 10 am and 1 pm

Where: Participants will receive an email the night before with the exact secret location of each class.

Cost: Free

Join Calaway Park for their opening weekend

What: Families and thrill-seekers alike can delight in the news that Calgary’s amusement park is reopening. Head to Calaway Park this weekend and ride the Vortex, play games, and enjoy some midway food.

When: June 12 and 13

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Calaway Park (245033 Range Road 33)

Cost: $47.95 (free for children two and under)

Get your sweat on with a HIGH Fitness outdoor class

What: Outdoor fitness classes are back, and HIGH Fitness is offering a number of classes throughout the week. Whether you opt for a bright and early sweat session or wind down with a workout at the end of your day, there’s a class on for everyone this week.

When: Dates and times vary, check schedule for details

Where: Varies by class

Cost: HIGH offers a combination of free classes, drop-in fees, and facility memberships.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Foodies in the Park (@foodiesinthepark)

What: Experience a meal like no other, with your own private “dome dining” in Fish Creek Park. This edition of the Foodies in the Park event is royalty-themed, with options for afternoon tea and dinner reservations.

When: June 10 to July 4

Time: Several reservation times available each day

Where: Artisan Gardens at Fish Creek Park (15979 Bow Bottom Trail SE)

Cost: $115 for the Royal Affair Dinner, or $75 for Antoinette’s Afternoon Tea, with upgrades available

What: Each weekend in Inglewood, the Ironwood Stage and Grill hosts a “Serenade Series” performance by a local artist in their front window.

When: Fridays from 4:30 to 6 pm, and Saturdays and Sundays from 2 to 4 pm.

Where: Ironwood Stage and Grill (1229 9th Avenue SE)

Cost: Free