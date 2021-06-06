NewsWeather

Tornado hits southern Alberta (PHOTOS/VIDEOS)

Jun 6 2021, 1:49 pm
Tornado hits southern Alberta (PHOTOS/VIDEOS)
@GlenBellWX/Twitter

Southern Alberta was hit by a tornado on Saturday as intense storms rolled through the province.

The Alberta Emergency Alert system issued a warning around 2 pm on June 5, noting that tornados had been spotted near the communities of High River, Blackie, and Herronton.

Social media posts of the storm captured twisters touching down, coin-sized hail falling, and apocalyptic clouds rolling through the region.

