Tornado hits southern Alberta (PHOTOS/VIDEOS)

Southern Alberta was hit by a tornado on Saturday as intense storms rolled through the province.

The Alberta Emergency Alert system issued a warning around 2 pm on June 5, noting that tornados had been spotted near the communities of High River, Blackie, and Herronton.

Social media posts of the storm captured twisters touching down, coin-sized hail falling, and apocalyptic clouds rolling through the region.

Close range video of The tornado earlier by high River #abstorm pic.twitter.com/Nwfh4zC0lb — kyleheth (@kyleheth) June 5, 2021

Bigger than quarter sized hail now south of Okotoks at the foothills landfill #abstorm pic.twitter.com/7pMMIZ3vKc — kyleheth (@kyleheth) June 5, 2021