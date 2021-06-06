Tornado hits southern Alberta (PHOTOS/VIDEOS)
Southern Alberta was hit by a tornado on Saturday as intense storms rolled through the province.
The Alberta Emergency Alert system issued a warning around 2 pm on June 5, noting that tornados had been spotted near the communities of High River, Blackie, and Herronton.
Social media posts of the storm captured twisters touching down, coin-sized hail falling, and apocalyptic clouds rolling through the region.
Close range video of The tornado earlier by high River #abstorm pic.twitter.com/Nwfh4zC0lb
— kyleheth (@kyleheth) June 5, 2021
First tornado selfie of the year #abstorm pic.twitter.com/KqhMh0wz7o
— kyleheth (@kyleheth) June 5, 2021
Bigger than quarter sized hail now south of Okotoks at the foothills landfill #abstorm pic.twitter.com/7pMMIZ3vKc
— kyleheth (@kyleheth) June 5, 2021
#abstorm South of High River this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/ilrzjg9vRC
— Gwen Johnson (@Pengwen4ever) June 5, 2021
Had to pull over with very strong straight line winds on hwy 36 and township road 184 west of Brooks. #abstorm 4:08pm pic.twitter.com/5TVrMuVz1B
— Darren Howard (@lightningmanAB) June 5, 2021
Cell East of Brant, AB. Looking south. 18:28#abstorm @TwistedChasers pic.twitter.com/64s2NO0iCH
— Glen Bell (@GlenBellWX) June 6, 2021