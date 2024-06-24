9 fantastic things to do in Calgary this week: June 24 to 28
Summer is in full swing, which means it’s the perfect weather for garden parties, and there are some big ones happening around Calgary this week.
Whether you’re salivating for some fresh oysters or a tasty ice cream at a fun new spot, there are some great ways to satisfy your cravings around Calgary.
These are ten events we think you should check out around the city this week.
RuPaul Trivia Night
What: Grab your closest queens and head down to Prairie Dog Brewery for a night of Drag Trivia. There are also fun prizes to win for whichever team has the best knowledge,
When: June 25 from 7 to 9 pm
Where: Praire Dog Brewery — 105D 58th Avenue SE
Price: Tickets start at $17 and can be purchased online here
Disney Animation Immersive Experience
What: Calling all Disney fans, a magical immersive experience just came to Calgary. Prepare to be enchanted! There are so many unique and interactive ways to experience your favourite animated films. Check out our article all about it here.
When: June 12 to August 18
Where: BMO Centre — 20 Roundup Way SE
Price: Tickets range in price from $34 to $55 and can be purchased online here
Birding on St-Patrick’s Island
What: It’s the start of spring, and it’s time to start birding! You might catch sight of anything from Bald Eagles, Merlins, Common Mergansers, Nuthatches, and Woodpeckers to Canada Geese! This guided tour will give you a good introduction to this “wild” pastime.
When: June 28, 9:30 to 11:30 am
Where: 656 Confluence Way SE
Price: $5 and can be purchased here
Garden Party at Rodney Oyster
What: If you’re looking for the perfect excuse to dress up in your best classy summer chic fit and chow down on some delicious seafood, you won’t want to miss this oyster garden party in Calgary. With menu items ranging from Tuna Poke with Wonton Crisps
Wild Mushroom and Truffle Crostini you’re taste buds are sure to be satisfied.
When: June 28 from 6 to 11 pm
Where: Rodney’s Oyster Shack — 355 10 Avenue SW
Price: $40 per person and can be purchased online here
Stay at a historic Alberta saloon
Did you know there’s an over-100-year-old saloon still operating in Alberta? Open as both a restaurant and a hotel, you can either dine on incredible smoked meat or stay in one of their fun-themed rooms — or both! Choose from Western-themed rooms like cowboys or even one dedicated to Harley Davidson. You can check out our article all about it here.
Check out the new Made by Marcus location in Inglewood
Garden Tour at Lougheed House
What: For flower lovers looking for some tips for growing a luscious garden, this garden tour at the Lougheed House is both a treat for the eyes and an awesome opportunity to learn.
When: June 27 from 7 to 8 pm
Where: Lougheed House — 707 13 Avenue SW
Price: $15 per person and can be purchased online here
Ziggy Alberts in concert
What: If you like Noah Kahan or Vance Joy, chances are you’ll probably love Ziggy Alberts if you don’t know him already. You can see him live this week at Mac Hall!
When: June 25 at 8 pm
Where: MacEwan Hall — 2500 University Drive NW
Price: $45 and can be purchased online here