13 fantastic things to do in Calgary this week: October 16 to 20

It’s set to be a warm week in Calgary, so it’s a great time to get outside and enjoy some of the many fantastic events happening across the city!

There are so many things to do this week from DIY crafts to fun fall activities, you’ll definitely want to check out at least one of these fun events.

Crafty Mondays at Cold Garden

What: Cold Garden’s “Crafty Mondays” have been a major hit with many nights selling out before the day of. This week you can make patchwork pumpkin pillows, the cost of your tickets covers the material for the craft as well as one of the brewery’s locally famous drinks!

When: October 16, 7 pm

Where: Cold Garden, 1100 11th Street SE,

Price: Tickets are $20 plus tax and can be purchased online here

Pride in Business networking

What: Join dozens of members of the 2SLGBTQ+ and allies as they network at this Pride in Business event at Calgary’s fanciest hotel. There will be hors d’oeuvres and a complimentary drink included in the price of each advanced ticket.

When: October 18, 6 to 9:30 pm

Where: Fairmont Palliser, 133 9th Avenue SW

Price: Tickets are $25 when purchased in advance online here or $40 at the door.

Make alcohol ink art at Kensington Art Supply

What: Learn the art of alcohol ink and zen doodling with local artist Sherry Telle!

When: October 19, 6 to 9 pm

Where: Kensington Art Supply, 6999 11th Street Southeast #120

Price: Tickets are $94.50 and can be purchased online here

Try rug tufting at Calgary’s newest studio

What: Calgary finally has its very own rug tufting and fluid bear studio! We tried it for the first time and had such a great time, we’re already planning our next projects. It’s something new to try, and you get to bring home a new rug at the end!

When: The studio is open Thursday to Sunday but will sometimes accommodate special book requests.

Where: Tuft Love Studios, 4029 8th Street SE, Unit 106

Price: Bears start at $39 and rugs start at $159. Make sure to reserve your spot here.

Fall Days at the Calgary Farmyard

What: Carve pumpkins, pose at the fall-themed photo ops, and enjoy the farm’s regular activities like the petting zoo or the train rides. Pumpkins can be purchased for around $5 for carving, with all proceeds going to charity.

When: September 15 to October 29, Fridays and Saturdays from 9:30 am to 5:30 pm

Where: Calgary Farmyard — 284022 Township Road 224, Rocky View

Price: Tickets start at $21.95 for ages 3+ when purchased online here or $26.50 at the farm gate.

Harvest Lights

What: When the sun goes down at the Calgary Farmyard during the fall months, the fun doesn’t stop! The entire farm will be lit up, setting the perfect scene for cozy fall nights. The only area that will not be lit up is the corn maze so that visitors can get lost in the dark (with flashlights provided, of course).

When: September 15 to October 29, Fridays and Saturdays from 5 to 9:30 pm

Where: Calgary Farmyard — 284022 Township Road 224, Rocky View

Price: Tickets start at $21.95 for ages 3+ when purchased online here or $26.50 at the farm gate.

Pizza making at Lina’s

What: Learn to make delicious pizza from the professionals! Lina’s is one of the city’s favourite spots for Italian food of all kinds, from sandwiches to baked goods and incredible coffee and now you can learn the secrets behind their legendary pizza!

When: October 18, 6:30 to 8 pm

Where: Lina’s, 1023 9th Avenue SE Calgary

Price: Tickets are $70 and can be purchased online here

Catch Jekyll and Hyde at Vertigo Theatre

What: Vertigo Theatre is showing a play made for the season, Jekyll and Hyde. It’s got everything from love to betrayal and murder.

When: Running until October 30

Where: Vertigo Theatre, 115 9th Avenue SE

Price: Tickets start at $30 and can be purchased online here

Train of Terror

What: This moving haunted house claims to be the“scariest train haunt in Canada” and includes two maze haunts, a one-and-a-half-hour train ride, and spaces for visiting with friends.

Where: Aspen Crossing – Highway #24, Mossleigh, Alberta

When: Runs Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays through November 4, plus Sunday, October 30; train leaves at 3 pm or 7 pm, depending on the day

Tickets: Available at trainofterror.com, $89.99

Pumpkins After Dark

What: One of Calgary’s favourite Halloween events is back, with over 6,000 hand-carved pumpkins to check out! Click here to peek at some of the new works on display this year.

When: September 22 to October 31

Where: WinSport 88 Canada Olympic Road SW

Tickets: Adult tickets start at $18.95, while youth tickets can be purchased for $15.95. Tickets are on sale now for 2023 and can be purchased here

Spooktacular Mini Golf

What: Try your hand at spooky mini golf right next door to Pumpkins After Dark!

When: Running until October 31 from Thursday to Sunday

Where: WinSport 88 Canada Olympic Road SW

Price: $10 to $15 and can be purchased online here

Screamfest

What: Screamfest is back with a massive lineup of spooky activities scheduled. From haunted houses to monster trucks, you’re bound to be entertained. To see a full list of what’s ahead, click here.

When: October 2023

Where: Stampede Park, GMC Stadium — 650 25th Avenue SE

Price: General admission is between $30 and $40 and can be purchased here

Spooky Studio at Nvrlnd.

What: Original interactive art displays created by local artist, Patrick O’Neill are available to visit this month. It is a unique Halloween experience because “there are no actors, no blood and guts, and no jump scares — just immersive spooky scenes to spark your imagination and get lost in,” according to the event.

When: October 7 to 31, open from Wednesday to Sunday with varying times

Where: Nvrlnd. Arts Foundation, The Boutique, 1048 21st Avenue SE

Price: Tickets are $10 for kids ages 6 to 12 and $15 for adults. Tickets can be purchased online here or at the door.