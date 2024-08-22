8 exciting things to do in Calgary this weekend: August 23 to 25

We’re creeping up to the last few weeks of summer, so if you want ways to soak up the sun this weekend, we’ve got you covered.

From the return of the Great Outdoors Comedy Fest and Global Fest to a big Alpine adventure, there are so many reasons to get outdoors in Calgary this weekend.

Great Outdoors Comedy Fest

What: Calling all comedy lovers! The Great Outdoors Comedy Festival, taking place at Prince’s Island Park from August 23 to 25, is bringing Russell Peters and Tom Segura to the open-air stage.

When: August 23 to 25

Where: Prince’s Island Park

Tickets: Starting at $79.50 and can be purchased online here

Global Fest

What: Global Fest is set to light up the sky over Calgary again this summer, bringing incredible visual displays, cultural events, and, of course, delicious food.

When: August 15 to 24

Where: Elliston Park — 1827 68th Street SE

Tickets: Starting at $14.50 and can be purchased online here

Catch the Little Women Broadway musical

What: Catch one of North America’s most iconic classic novels, Little Women, on the stage this weekend at Rosebud Theatre. It’s a full date night out, complete with a buffet, in a cute rural town just outside of Calgary.

When: June 7 to August 31, Wednesday through Saturday

Where: Rosebud Opera House – 202 Martin Avenue, Rosebud

Price: Ranging from $68 to $96 and can be purchased here

Market Nights at Heritage Park

What: Enjoy tasty eats and live music while shopping in the plaza of one of Calgary’s most popular historic hot spots.

When: Saturdays until mid-September

Where: Heritage Park

Price: FREE

Halal Ribfest

What: For the second year in a row, Halal Ribfest will return this summer. Dozens of Halal dishes, from succulent ribs and barbecue to inventive street food, will be available.

When: August 23 to 25, 2024

Where: Deerfoot City – 901 64th Avenue NE, Calgary

Price: Tickets from $1.25; buy tickets here

Hozier in concert

What: If you’ve been dying to hear hits like “Take Me To Church” and “Too Sweet” live, it might be worth forking out a few hundred dollars to see Hozier in Calgary this weekend!

When: August 23 at 7:30 pm

Where: Scotiabank Saddledome — 555 Saddledome Rise SE

Price: Starting at $341 and can be purchased online here

Go birding in Inglewood

What: Pack your binoculars (and maybe a picnic!) and head down to Calgary’s Inglewood Bird Sanctuary to enjoy the city’s stunning nature. With 270 species of birds, 21 species of mammals and 347 species of plants, there’s no shortage of plants and animals to see. Entrance to the sanctuary is free, but if you want to learn from the professionals, you can sign up for courses through the City of Calgary here.

When: Open seven days a week from 9:30 am to 4 pm

Where: Inglewood Bird Sanctuary — 2425 9th Avenue SE

Price: FREE

Go for a ride on an Alpine coaster

What: There’s no need to visit some of the most expensive countries in the world, like Switzerland and Norway, to try this unique alpine experience. Alberta is now home to its very own alpine coaster, and for $27 a ride, it’s much cheaper than a European vacation.

When: Sunday to Thursday, 10 am to 5 pm; Friday to Saturday, 10 am to dusk

Where: Canyon Ski Resort — 38433 Range Road 264

Tickets: $27 per ride and an additional $10 if you want to ride with a second person. Tickets should be bought ahead of time online here