13 awesome things to do in Calgary this week: September 25 to 29

It’s hard to believe the last week of September is finally here, and there are so many things to do in Calgary!

From classic fall events that have returned to YYC to a giant pizza festival, there are plenty of things to do in Calgary this week.

Instrumental Stories at the Calgary Public Library

What: Hosted by the Calgary Public Library and CBC Calgary, these programs are designed to highlight different cultures through music. This week, embark on a musical journey through Iran!

When: September 28, 6 pm

Where: Memorial Park Library, 1221 2nd Street SW

Price: FREE, but make sure to register here

YYC Pizza Fest

What: Restaurants across the city are competing for Calgarians’ votes to win one of the four awards being dished out in YYC. The four categories this year are Top Rated, Most Popular, Most Innovative, and Best Baker for the fan-favourite crust.

When: September 15 to October 1, 2023

Where: Participating locations across Calgary

Serena Ryder

What: This Canadian singer-songwriter has some great hits you’ll no doubt be able to sing along to this week, no matter how big of a fan you already are. A couple of her top songs have been played regularly for a decade, including “Stompa” and “What I Wouldn’t Do.”

When: September 29, 7:30 pm

Where: Jubilee Auditorium

Price: Tickets are between $34 and $94 and can be purchased here

Iron Maiden

What: Instead of making you “Run To The Hills,” this concert announcement might make you run to the nearest box office. Don’t miss the chance to catch this legendary ’80s heavy metal band in person at their concert in Calgary this month.

When: September 28 at 7:30 pm

Where: Scotiabank Saddledome

Price: Tickets start at $73 on Ticketmaster and can be purchased here

Fall Days at the Calgary Farmyard

What: Carve pumpkins, pose at the fall-themed photo ops, and enjoy the farm’s regular activities like the petting zoo or the train rides. Pumpkins can be purchased for around $5 for carving, with all proceeds going to charity.

When: September 15 to October 29, Fridays and Saturdays from 9:30 am to 5:30 pm

Where: Calgary Farmyard — 284022 Township Road 224, Rocky View

Price: Tickets start at $21.95 for ages 3+ when purchased online here or $26.50 at the farm gate.

Harvest Lights

What: When the sun goes down at the Calgary Farmyard during the fall months, the fun doesn’t stop! The entire farm will be lit up, setting the perfect scene for cozy fall nights. The only area that will not be lit up is the corn maze, so visitors can get lost in the dark (with flashlights provided, of course).

When: September 15 to October 29, Fridays and Saturdays from 5 to 9:30 pm

Where: Calgary Farmyard — 284022 Township Road 224, Rocky View

Price: Tickets start at $21.95 for ages 3+ when purchased online here or $26.50 at the farm gate.

Pumpkins After Dark

What: One of Calgary’s favourite Halloween events is back, and it has over 6,000 hand-carved pumpkins to check out! Click here for a peek at some of the new works on display this year.

When: September 22 to October 31

Where: WinSport 88 Canada Olympic Road SW

Tickets: Adult tickets start at $18.95, while youth tickets can be purchased for $15.95. Tickets are on sale now for 2023 and can be purchased here

Calgary International Film Festival

What: The Calgary International Film Festival is back this week with a giant line-up of films, and you can check them all out here. The best part is you can head out with a group of friends to one of the screenings or cozy up inside and stream one from your couch. With single tickets starting at $17, this is a great way to feel like you’re participating in the art scene without breaking the bank (or having to go outside).

When: September 21 to October 1

Where: There are multiple places screening for CIFF, see where your favourite films are showing here.

Price: Tickets start at $17 but can also be purchased in bundles online here.

Calgary Zoo Wildscapes

What: This temporary summer attraction features 10 giant topiary statues scattered across the zoo, and this Monday is the last day to see them! Enjoy looking for them while you check out the living animals in their different habitats.

When: Now until September 25

Where: Calgary Zoo — 210 St. George’s Drive NE

Price: Included with the price of general admission, which is around $35. Buy your tickets at the zoo or online here.

Alberta Culture Days

What: September isn’t over yet, which means there’s so much to do in Calgary to celebrate Culture Days this week! From fun festivals to featured artists, Culture Days is a way to celebrate all the arts and culture around the city. Check out the huge list of events happening in Calgary here or across Alberta here.

When: All of September

Where: There are events taking place across the city, check them out here.

Price: FREE

Check out Calgary’s $10 clothing store

What: This $10 clothing store in Calgary has some incredible finds, and it’s just recently opened! It’s a great place to find a fall outfit on a budget. You’ll also want to plan for heading down on a Friday, which is when they put all their new stock out! Check out some of the cool finds we picked up here.

Where: Airways Mall, 2323 32nd Avenue NE #113

Cirque du Soleil

What: Cirque du Soleil is back for the first time since 2019! Check out the newest show to the big top, Kooza, happening in Calgary this week and running until the end of October.

When: August 25 to October 8

Where: Under the Big Top, Stampede Park — 650 25th Avenue SE

Price: Tickets range in price and can be purchased here

Halloweekends

What: Halloween is back at Calaway Park, with its annual “Halloweekend” activities in full swing! Dress up in your Halloween costumes and take part in the parade that happens every Halloweekend day or just walk around “Hallotown” that takes over the south side of the park.

When: September 9 to October 9 on Saturdays, Sundays and holiday Mondays from 11 am to 5 pm

Where: Calaway Park —245033 Range Road 33

Price: Included in the price of park admission. Tickets are $39 online and can be purchased here.