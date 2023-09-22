7 awesome concerts we can't wait to see in Calgary this October

As the cooler temperatures set in this October, you might be tempted to warm up and jam out indoors at one of these awesome concerts coming to Calgary.

There are a handful of big names hitting the stage next month, as well as a couple of fresh faces.

Dermot Kennedy

Known for his chart-topping song “Power Over Me,” this Irish singer will be bringing his powerful vocals to Calgary this October.

When: October 21, 7:30 pm

Where: Scotiabank Saddledome

Tickets: Tickets range between $52 and $399+ and can be purchased online through Ticketmaster here.

Doobie Brothers

This epic 1970s rock band is coming to the Saddledome at the end of October as part of their 50th anniversary tour. You’ll be bopping along to classic hits like “Black Water” and “China Grove” all night long.

When: October 25, 7:30 pm

Where: Scotiabank Saddledome

Tickets: Tickets start at $52 and can be purchased online here.

Black Veil Brides

This is the perfect excuse to channel your inner goth kid and check out this popular 2000s American rock band.

When: October 12, 7:30 pm

Where: Grey Eagle Event Centre — 3777 Grey Eagle Drive

Tickets: Tickets start at $66 and can be purchased here.

Tool

This Grammy Award-winning band from LA is making a stop in Calgary at the end of the month and we couldn’t be more excited. Their fall opening act is Steel Beans, who just finished opening up for Tenacious D!

When: October 27, 7:30 pm

Where: Scotiabank Saddledome

Tickets: Tickets start at $169 and can be purchased online here.

Billy Talent

One of many old-school Calgary concerts happening this month, this performance is bound to bring back some nostalgia for people who grew up listening to “Nothing to Lose” and “Fallen Leaves.”

When: October 28, 8 pm

Where: Grey Eagle Event Centre — 3777 Grey Eagle Drive

Tickets: Tickets start at just over $100 and can be purchased here.

ZZ Top

You’ll want to make sure you’re a “Sharp Dressed Man” (or woman) at this classic rock performance.

When: October 11, 8 pm

Where: Grey Eagle Event Centre — 3777 Grey Eagle Drive

Price: Tickets start at $196 and can be purchased online here.

Tyler Hubbard

If you need a break from all the classic rock, Tyler Hubbard’s country music could be the perfect reset. Known for being part of the Florida Georgia Line duo, Hubbard has done a good job making a name for himself as an independent artist.

When: October 13, 8 pm

Where: MacEwan Hall — 2500 University Drive NW

Price: Tickets start at $91 and can be purchased here.