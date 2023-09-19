There's a $10 clothing store in Calgary and we found so many cute things

There’s a $10 clothing store in Calgary that’s been getting a lot of buzz on social media recently, so we checked it out ourselves and found so many cute things!

The store has contracts with a bunch of different brands including Zara, Dynamite, Garage, Costco, Target and Zellers. You’ll find tons of clothes with the tags still on from all of these brands throughout the store.

The stock is always changing so depending on when you stop by, you’ll rarely find the same thing twice.

In order to nab the best finds, you’ll want to visit on a Friday, but make sure to arrive early because you can expect a long lineup! The store gets its shipments on Thursday night and sets all the new merchandise out for Friday. One employee told us people were lined up in front of the door half an hour before it opened.

We found a ton of cute finds including some groovy ’70s style pants from Garage, a cute velvet crop top, some leather shorts from Dynamite, a bunch of brand-name cotton T-shirts, and so much more. There were even some cute shoes available as well!

Everything is under $10 but it can be even cheaper, with some clothes starting at $5 or two items for $6! It’s an incredible spot to shop in Calgary for some staple and seasonal items.

The owner says in order for the store to continue bringing in quality items, it’s important for customers to share positive reviews. The more positive feedback the store gets, the more brands want to work with them and give them more clothes for us to love!

Ten Dollar Clothing Calgary

Address: Airways Mall, 2323 32nd Avenue NE #113