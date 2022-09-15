13 things to do in Calgary this weekend: September 16 to 18

A hilarious night of wonder, some great festivals, and a famous comedian highlight the things to do this weekend in Calgary.

There is also a celebration of music in the city and a couple of spooky season events to take in.

Here are 13 of the best things to do in and around Calgary this weekend.

Get ready for a magical night of laughs with Potted Potter

What: Potted Potter: The Unauthorized Harry Experience, a Parody by Dan and Jeff, takes on the ultimate challenge of condensing all seven Harry Potter books into 70 hilarious minutes. Even if you don’t know the difference between a Horcrux and a Hufflepuff, Potted Potter will make you roar with laughter.

When:

September 16 – 7:30 pm

September 17 – 2 pm, 5 pm, 8 pm

September 18 – 2 pm, 5 pm

September 20 – 7:30 pm

September 21 – 7:30 pm

September 22 – 7:30 pm

September 23 – 7:30 pm

September 24 – 2 pm, 5 pm, 8 pm

September 25 – 2 pm, 5 pm



Where: Martha Cohen Theatre in Arts Commons (215 8th Avenue SE)

Tickets: Starting at $42

Get out for a great day at the University District Block Party

What: It’s time to celebrate! More retailers have joined the U/D Retail Main Street and it’s a great time to get out and meet the new neighbours. It’s sure to be an exciting afternoon of fun in the University District!

Festivities include live music, entertainment, roaming performers, a kid zone, outdoor patios, special one-day promotions from U/D retailers, and free parking.

When: September 18

Where: University District Discovery Centre — 4410 University Ave NW, Calgary

Time: 1 to 4 pm

Tickets: Admission is free

Explore the wonder of Carnivále at Heritage Park

What: Get ready for a unique night at Heritage Park as they celebrate Carnivále. Enjoy some great food and entertainment after the lights go out. There will be performances from Le Cirque de la Nuit and Disbury Bandstand along with some fun activities for the whole family.

When: September 16

Where: Heritage Park (1900 Heritage Drive SW)

Time: 7 to 10 pm

Tickets: Starting at $90

Enjoy some Arts, Eats and Beats in Bragg Creek

What: Enjoy some great food, live music and local art in beautiful Bragg Creek. Collect stamps on your passport for a chance to win a cash prize while seeing some of the great vendors coming to the two-day event. There will be live music throughout the weekend to make this a blast for everyone.

When: September 16 to 17

Where: Bragg Creek Town Centre

Check out legendary group The Cult live

What: Legendary rockers The Cult are in Calgary this weekend performing all their hits and some new tunes from their album coming out next month, Under the Midnight Sun, at Grey Eagle.

When: September 17

Where: Grey Eagle Resort and Casino (3777 Grey Eagle Drive)

Time: 8 pm

Tickets: $87.59

Celebrate local artists at the YYC Music Awards

What: After two years of doing this digitally, the YYC Music Awards are back at the Grey Eagle Resort and Casino. See performances by some of the great talents in the city and check to see who takes home the hardware.

When: September 18

Where: Grey Eagle Resort and Casino (3777 Grey Eagle Drive)

Time: 6:30 pm

Tickets: $53.35

Get ready for a night of laughs with Iliza Shlesinger

What: One of the funniest comedians in the world is coming to Calgary as Iliza Shlesinger comes to the Jube. The 2008 winner of Last Comic Standing is bringing her show to Calgary for a pair of shows on Sunday.

When: September 18

Where: Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium (1415 14 Avenue NW)

Time: 4 pm, 7 pm

Tickets: starting at $58.75

What: Get in the spooky spirit at Calaway Park’s Halloweekends between now and October 11. The amusement park has set up its “Hallotown” in one section of the venue. Get ready for spooky scenes, magical meet and greets, photo ops, and even a parade. Guests are encouraged to dress in costumes and enjoy a day of fall fun.

When: Saturdays, Sundays (and the holiday Monday in October) September 10 to October 10

Time: 11 am to 5 pm

Where: Calaway Park (245033 Range Road 33, Calgary)

Tickets: Included with admission ($39.95 for tickets bought online for those aged 3 to 49)

Celebrate the importance of Albertan Immigrants with the Military Museums

What: In partnership with the University of Calgary, the Military Museums present a new exhibition: A Uniform Coat of Many Colours: Military Immigrants in Alberta. The collection provides a comprehensive overview of immigrants to Alberta who have served in their country’s armed forces and paints a picture of how global conflict has shaped our regional demographics. The exhibition explores and presents diverse stories of immigrants to Alberta who have undertaken military service in their countries of origin, featuring first-person accounts, oral histories, art, and artifacts.

When: From now until September 18

Where: Founders’ Gallery, The Military Museums — 4520 Crowchild Trail SW

Time: 9 am to 5 pm

Tickets: Seniors $5 (Free on Tuesdays); Youths $5; Family $30; Children under seven, as well as veterans/serving military personnel, get in free

Feel better about yourself while seeing the Museum of Failure

What: See a collection of over 130 failed innovations like Google Glass, New Coke, and Colgate Frozen Dinners. The museum made its debut in Sweden and was put together by psychologist and innovation researcher, Dr. Samuel West. He believes people will be inspired to innovate and lose their fear of failure if they see the blunders of large corporations. If you feel you need to get a couple of “oops” moments off your chest, there is a failure confessional at the end of the tour.

When: From now until September 30

Where: Southcentre Mall – 100 Anderson Road SE

Tickets: $28.11 for general admission

Experience what this province has to offer with Alberta Culture Days

What: Alberta Culture Days is a month-long celebration in the province bringing communities together for fun events for the whole family. Communities are encouraged to put their own events together. People can check out events like Contemporary African Dance, Tie Die lessons, and soup-making classes.

When: From now until September 30

Where: Various locations across the province

Have a “wild” brunch at the Calgary Zoo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Calgary Zoo (@thecalgaryzoo)

What: Enjoy weekend brunch at the Calgary Zoo. Held in the heart of Destination Africa, the zoo’s Safari Brunch features both gourmet and comfort breakfast foods, including a free-flowing chocolate fountain with fresh fruit, eggs Benedict with Canadian bacon, a Belgian waffle bar, and much more.

When: Every Sunday until November 13

Time: First seating 9 to 10:30 am, second seating 11 am to 12:30 pm, and third seating on select dates from 1 to 2:30 pm

Where: Calgary Zoo – 210 St. George’s Drive NE, Calgary

Cost: $44.95 for adults, $27.95 for children

Walk into a parallel universe at Calgary’s science centre

What: Fascinated by the idea of parallel universes? If so, you can now take a deeper trip into the world of the subatomic in an exhibit at Telus Spark Science Centre’s digital immersion gallery. The team at Calgary’s science centre has taken what many would consider to be the hardest science subject – quantum physics – and turned it into a floor-to-ceiling visual adventure that everyone can relate to.

When: Open as of March 1, 2022

Time: 9 am to 4 pm Monday through Thursday, 9 am to 5 pm Friday through Sunday

Where: TELUS Spark Science Centre – 220 St. George’s Drive NE, Calgary

Cost: Included with general admission; $26 for adults, $19 for children