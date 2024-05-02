9 amazing things to do in Calgary this weekend: May 3 to 5

We’ve finally made it to the first week of May, and there are so many events happening this weekend to take in the new month!

It just so happens that the weekend also coincides with two major dates: Star Wars Day and Cinco de Mayo. There are different ways to celebrate these special days and the many other fun events happening around the city.

Cinco de Mayo

What: There are celebrations throughout Calgary in honour of the massive Mexican Holiday, but there is one party you don’t want to miss. “Enjoy the dizzying fun of Los Trompos – a free, family-friendly installation from Mexican creators Héctor Esrawe and Ignacio Caden,” reads the event listing.

When: May 5 from noon to 4 pm

Where: Lot 6, 311 8th Street SW

Price: FREE

Calgary International Beerfest

What: Get your beer game on with over 700 beers from 200 breweries at this massive festival that kicks off in Calgary this Friday.

When: May 3 to 4

Where: BMO Centre — 20 Roundup Way SE

Price: General admission is $19.99 and can be purchased online here

May 4 at Fort Calgary

What: Fort Calgary is hosting a big Star Wars party this weekend in honour of May the 4th (Star Wars Day). Test your knowledge of the beloved franchise at the Fort’s trivia night, which will focus on the first two trilogies. There are some awesome merch prizes to be won, including home goods and even the 25th anniversary LEGO Millennium Falcon!

When: May 4, 6:30 to 8 pm

Where: Fort Calgary – 750 9th Avenue SE

Price: $40 per team (made up of 4 to 6 people) and can be purchased online

Free Comic Book Day

What: It’s Free Comic Book Day on May 4, and it’s exactly what it sounds like; participating locations will be giving away free comic books and big deals on Saturday. You can check out our list of the best deals to watch for this year here.

When: May 4

Where: Multiple locations, you can find a store near you here

Calgary bike swap

What: With summer and warm weather finally on the horizon, many have been pulling out their bikes again to get around the city. If you’re looking to sell, consign or donate your bike before the season really kicks off, this massive event in Calgary is a great place to look.

When: May 4

Where: Max Bell Centre – Ken Bracko Arena

Price: Register here

Talk in concert

What: The Juno-winning Canadian artist is in Calgary this week! Get ready for this galactic event happening this Friday, it might have you feeling like you’re running away to Mars.

When: May 3 at 7 pm

Where: The Palace Theatre — 219 8th Avenue SW

Tickets: Between $30 to $105 and can be purchased online here

Spring pottery sale

What: Over 30 local artists will be in attendance if you’re looking for a new favourite mug (or decoration) to spice up your home.

When: May 5, 10 am to 4 pm

Where: Triwood Community Hall – 2244 Chicoutimi Drive NW

Price: FREE

Calgary Rock and Mineral Show

What: This massive rock and gem show has been running for over six decades and will host over 50 vendors. Rare rocks, gems, minerals, fossils, crystals, jewellery, and beads will all be showcased at this event.

When: May 3 to 8

Where: The Genesis Centre — 7555 Falconridge Boulevard NE

Price: General admission is $8, and children under 12 get in for FREE

Check out an exhibit at Contemporary Calgary

What: There are a bunch of awesome exhibits at Contemporary Calgary this week, from Winnie Truong’s “Curious Nature” to Anton Ginzburg’s “Surface.” Not only that, but it also offers affordable admission and a way to give back to local artists.

When: Wednesday to Friday, noon to 7 pm; Sunday, noon to 5 pm; closed on Monday and Tuesday

Where: Contemporary Calgary – 701 11th Street SW

Price: $12 for a single admission