5 stores in Calgary that are giving away FREE comic books this weekend

It’s been a big week for comic book fans following the annual Calgary Expo, and there’s even more to look forward to this weekend!

May 4 is Free Comic Book Day, an industry celebration where participating comic book shops around the world give away comic books absolutely free to customers with no strings attached.

There are multiple stores around Calgary taking part, each with their own unique rules and selection of merchandise.

You can use the locator map here to find participating locations near you. If you’re in the Calgary area, check out our list below for some of the best deals that will be on offer.

What: Visitors can choose a FREE comic from FCBD featured titles, with additional books on sale for cheap.

Address: 6105 Centre Street S

What: Alpha Comics doesn’t give explicit details about what will be included in its sale, but its website promises “free comics and some great deals!”

Address: 7005 18th Street SE

What: Another Dimension will be participating in the big event. We recommend arriving as close to opening hours (10 am) as possible to snag the best deals.

Address: 424 B 10th Street NW

What: Promising a variety of titles to browse on the day, it’s an event “not to be missed!”

Address: 720A Edmonton Trail

Words & Pictures

What: Enjoy 20 to 50% off throughout the store in addition to FREE comic books. Customers are welcome to choose up to two free titles. The store is also encouraging people to give back by bringing in a non-perishable food item in support of the Calgary Food Bank.

Address: #6 2610 Centre Street NE