10 awesome things to do in Calgary this weekend: March 15 to 17

It’s a warm March weekend in Calgary and there are so many ways to get out and enjoy the weather over the next few days!

From visiting the Wilder Institute + Calgary Zoo’s polar bears to cozy storytelling by a fire, there are some really fun things to try outdoors this weekend.

There are also some awesome sports events happening in the city that you won’t want to miss. These are the events worth adding to your calendar over the next few days.

Horse jumping at Spruce Meadows

What: Enjoy world-class show jumping at Spruce Meadows for the annual winter series. Parking is also completely free!

When: March 14 to 17

Where: 18011 Spruce Meadows Way SW

Price: FREE

Calgary Hitmen vs. Lethbridge Hurricanes

What: The Calgary Hitmen are playing the Lethbridge Hurricanes at the Dome this Sunday!

When: March 17 at 4 pm

Where: Scotiabank Saddledome

Price: Starting at $21 and can be purchased online here

Contemporary art exhibit at Newzones

What: Discover the incredible artwork by acclaimed Canadian figurative artist Cathy Daley, which also marks the second anniversary of her passing.

When: March 16 to April 27

Where: Newzones Gallery — 730 11th Avenue SW

Price: FREE

Holi Hungama

What: As part of a list of Holi festivals in Calgary, this major one sells out every year, so you’ll want to get your tickets early! There will be a DJ, dancing, and so much food from appetizers to a full East Indian dinner. And every ticket comes with a pouch of colour for the main event of the night: the colour throw!

When: March 16 from 7 pm to 1 am

Where: Magnolia Banquet Hall — 5075 Falconridge Boulevard NE

Organization: SPARQ Productions

Price: $70 to $85 and can be purchased online here

Roller skating at House of Skate

What: It’s official: Calgary finally has a dedicated roller skating rink! Get ready to lace up and party under the bright lights at House of Skate.

Where: 42 Highfield, 1100 42nd Avenue SE

Tickets: Prices range from $12 to $18 and can be purchased online here

Visit the Calgary Zoo

What: Visit the zoo’s two new(ish) polar bears! Baffin and Siku arrived in Calgary this fall, and their exhibit became open to the public on December 1. Calgarians have already fallen in love with the pair of previously orphaned bears.

Where: Calgary Zoo/Wilder Institute – 210 St. George’s Drive NE

Price: Tickets are $34.95 for adults and $24.95 for children ages 3 to 15 and can be purchased online here

Mirror Mirror at Chinook Centre

What: This interactive art exhibit has taken over the old Nordstrom building in Chinook. Mirror Mirror is an experience Moment Factory describes as “a playground of immersive art that transports you to a world blurring the boundaries between reality and imagination.” It’s a treat for all the senses, being an installation that combines “scenography, light, words, original music, and interactivity to create a surreal and sensory playground of immersive art that reconnects us to our imagination.”

We checked it out for ourselves and were blown away! Every single room is a visual treat that is guaranteed to make for a perfect photo backdrop.

When: Running until April 14

Where: North Court Chinook Centre

Price: $22 for adults and $18 for children

Da Vinci The Exhibition at Telus Spark View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carissa 👣 (@cariwanders) What: Da Vinci fans won’t want to miss this incredible exhibit that just opened at Telus Spark. The event says guests will have the chance to “delve into da Vinci’s advanced understanding of science, mathematics, and nature through themed galleries showcasing his designs, from helicopters to visionary city plans.” When: January 22 to May 5

Where: Telus Spark — 220 Saint George’s Drive Northeast

Price: $26 for adults; can be purchased online here Le Petit Chef View this post on Instagram A post shared by 💜Taylor💛 (@taylor16leigh)

What: This immersive dining experience has been blowing up social media with its mixture of food and digital entertainment. State-of-the-art 3D mapping and video projection are used to bring the chef’s adventures to life right at your tabletop, and it’s incredibly impressive to see IRL.

When: From February 10, 2024

Where: The Dorian Hotel – 525 5th Avenue SW, Calgary

Price: $129 for adults and $64.99 for children; buy tickets here

Fireside Storytelling at Fort Calgary

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fort Calgary (@fortcalgary)

What: Fort Calgary is hosting fireside storytelling on two Saturdays this March. Gather around the campfire with warm drinks and hear stories told by Blackfoot storytellers.

When: March 17 and 31 from 3 to 4 pm

Where: Fort Calgary — 750 9th Avenue SE

Price: $15 plus online ticketing fees. You can book them here.