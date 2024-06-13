10 fun things to do in Calgary this weekend: June 14 to 16

It’s hard to believe we’ve already made it to Father’s Day but if the special holiday has slipped your mind, not to worry, there are a ton of fun events to treat your dad to in Calgary this weekend!

Whether you’re looking for a specific Father’s Day-themed event or just something fun to try out, there are a number of unique things to do over the next couple of days.

From an adults-only science night to a true Western meal just outside of Calgary, here are some fun things to add to your calendar!

Paint with goats

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Color CAFE YYC (@colorcafecalgary)

What: The only thing better than pottery painting is pottery painting with goats! Head on down to Color Cafe in Kensington this weekend to get creative around some new furry friends.

When: June 16 from 3 to 5 pm

Where: Color Cafe Calgary — 334 14th Street NW

Price: $15 plus pottery fees and can be purchased online here

Father’s Day Brunch at Heritage Park

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heritage Park YYC (@heritageparkyyc)

What: Treat your dad to a delicious brunch at the Selkirk Grill at Heritage Park! Follow it up with a trip to the grounds afterwards.

When: June 16 from 10 am to 2 pm

Where: Heritage Park — 1900 Heritage Drive SW

Price: Check out the menu here

Go for a hike in the mountains

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vanessa (@vanessacolliins)

It’s finally June, which means it’s time to knock off some hikes from your summer bucket list. If you’re looking for a good one to get you started that isn’t too strenuous and comes with some pretty incredible views, you might want to check out Tunnel Mountain.

Spark After Dark

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sarah Hovind (@sarah.sociables)

What: If you’re looking to check out Telus Spark’s newest exhibit AI: More Than Human without the noise from younger minds, you’ll want to visit this month’s Spark After Dark. Complete with AI-generated cocktails, themed talks, workshops and more, this event is the perfect date night in Calgary this weekend!

When: June 14 from 6 pm to midnight

Where: Telus Spark – 220 20 Saint George’s Drive NE

Price: General admission is $26 and can be purchased here

Catch a throwback movie at The Confluence

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Confluence Historic Site & Parkland (@theconfluence_yyc)

What: If you’re in the mood for a movie night but want to try something a little different this weekend, check out a movie at The Confluence. Tickets are super reasonably priced and include popcorn! This weekend get ready to laugh at this screening of Daddy’s Home.

When: June 14 at 6:30 pm

Where: The Confluence — 750 9th Avenue SE

Price: $12 plus tax and can be purchased here

Experience Blackfoot storytelling

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Confluence Historic Site & Parkland (@theconfluence_yyc)

What: If you’re looking for a bit of local history and folklore this weekend, you might want to head to The Confluence for oral storytelling from Blackfoot Elder Sheldon First Rider. It’s part of a monthly series encompassing everything from mythology and food to history and spirituality.

When: June 16 from noon to 1 pm

Where: The Confluence — 750 9th Avenue SE

Price: $20 plus fees and can be purchased online here

Okotoks Parade & Children’s Festival

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Okotoks Economic Development (@okotokseconomicdevelopment)

What: One of Okotoks’ largest annual events is coming to the city’s streets this weekend. With everything from a giant parade featuring bands, floats, dancers horses and fire trucks it’s set to be quite the show. If you’re hungry, you can also head on down to the Okotoks Lion Club from 8 to 10 pm for the annual parade breakfast.

When: June 15 from 8 am to 3 pm

Where: Parade starts on Lineham Avenue and will run to Northridge Drive

Price: FREE

Stay at a historic Alberta saloon

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Last Chance Saloon (@lcsaloonwayne)

Did you know there’s an over-100-year-old saloon still operating in Alberta? Open as both a restaurant and a hotel, you can either dine on incredible smoked meat or stay in one of their fun-themed rooms — or both! Choose from Western-themed rooms like cowboys, or even one dedicated to Harley Davidson. You can check out our article all about it here.

Disney Animation: Immersive Experience

View this post on Instagram A post shared by taaaaaz(ターズ) ご褒美カフェトラベラー🧳☕️✨ (@taaaaazzz)

What: Calling all Disney fans: A magical immersive experience just came to Calgary this weekend, and prepare to be enchanted! There are so many unique and interactive ways to experience your favourite animated films. Check out our article all about it here.

When: June 12 to August 18

Where: BMO Centre — 20 Roundup Way SE

Price: Tickets range in price from $34 to $55 and can be purchased online here

Downhill karting

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Downhill Karting (@downhillkarting_yyc)

What: Get your adrenaline pumping this week by giving downhill karting a try at the city’s 1,800-metre downhill track.

When: Open hours vary throughout the season; check them out here

Where: Winsport Canada Olympic Park — 88 Canada Olympic Road SW

Price: Tickets start at $28 for two rides and can be purchased here