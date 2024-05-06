8 terrific things to do in Calgary this week: May 6 to 10

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Spring is in the air with a sense of fresh starts and exciting new things continuing to pop up around the city!

Local film screenings, art exhibits and even a murder mystery are just some of the awesome things happening in Calgary this week.

We’ve rounded up eight of the best things taking place so you won’t miss them.

Otafest

What: With over 100 hours of programming, you’re sure to be entertained at this year’s Otafest. Complete with merchandise, autograph signings, guest meet & greets, concerts, photo booth, video game tournaments, Pokémon league, Maid & Butler Café, and so much more.

When: May 10 to 12 from 10 am to 8 pm

Where: Telus Convention Centre — 120 9th Avenue SE

Price: Single-day general admission passes start at $48.50 and can be purchased online here.

Film and fashion at the Plaza Theatre

What: Support local artists and initiatives at this film and fashion event at the Plaza Theatre in Calgary this weekend. You can catch a screening of The Saint and The Bear as well as a Q&A with the creators. There will also be a fashion show and free popcorn!

When: May 9 from 8:45 to 10:45 pm

Where: The Plaza Theatre — 1133 Kensington Road NW

Price: By donation and can be made online here

Diljit Dosanjh

What: Diljit Dosanjh is an Indian singer, songwriter, actor, film producer and television personality who continues to top charts and make music history and he’s going to be taking to a Calgary stage this week!

When: May 8 at 8 pm

Where: Scotiabank Saddledome — 555 Saddledome Rise SE

Tickets: Starting at $91 plus fees and can be purchased online here

Foreigner in concert

What: If you’re looking for a boost of nostalgia this weekend, you won’t want to miss Foreigner in concert for an epic ’70s throwback!

When: May 8 at 8 pm

Where: Grey Eagle Event Centre — 3777 Grey Eagle Drive

Tickets: Starting at $148 and can be purchased online here

Free line dancing at Ranchman’s

What: This class is for both experts and beginners to help them get into a swinging mood. To add to the fun, there’s also a happy hour starting at 5 pm!

When: Thursdays at 9 pm

Where: Ranchman’s – 9615 Macleod Trail South

Tickets: FREE

Murder Mystery at Heritage Park

What: Solve an early 20th-century murder mystery while enjoying a three-course meal at historic Heritage Park. The scene is set in 1910, and the Alberta Central Railway is building a railroad across the middle of the province. You’ll have the chance to question suspects, all while taking notes on your notepad.

When: April 26 to 27 and May 3, 4, 10 and 11

Where: Heritage Park – 1900 Heritage Drive SW

Price: $120 plus GST and can be reserved by calling guest services at 403-268-8500

Visit Contemporary Calgary

What: There are a bunch of awesome exhibits at Contemporary Calgary this week, from Winnie Truong’s “Curious Nature” to Anton Ginzburg’s “Surface.” Not only that, but it also offers affordable admission and a way to give back to local artists.

When: Wednesday to Friday, noon to 7 pm; Sunday, noon to 5 pm; closed on Monday and Tuesday

Where: Contemporary Calgary – 701 11th Street SW

Price: $12 for a single admission

Building Black Civilizations: Journey of 2,000 Ships at the Edison

What: Check out this awe-inspiring free art exhibit at the Glenbow this weekend. The event’s Instagram page says, “In this exhibition, artist Ekow Nimako explores what might have been when ruler Abu Bakr II chose to abdicate his throne and set out across the Atlantic. Using Lego to recreate epic possibilities, Nimako creates a narrative of Black civilizations and imagines liberated futures.”

When: April 10 to May 19

Where: Glenbow at the Edison — 150 9th Avenue SW, 2nd floor

Price: FREE