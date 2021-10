15 things to do in Calgary this weekend: October 15 to 17

Alberta has declared a state of public health emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As recommended by health officials, if you choose to participate in events outside of your home, please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including proper physical distancing, mask-wearing, and frequent handwashing. Additionally, be aware that many businesses and events may be participating in the Restrictions Exemption Program and will require proof of vaccine or a negative, privately paid COVID-19 test. If you are sick, please stay home.

We’ve officially reached mid-October territory, and we’re in full-on spooky season mode here in Calgary.

From a haunted underground mall parkade to a field of screams, a pumpkin-palooza to Squid Game laser tag, you’re sure to find plenty of Halloween-related fun in the city this weekend.

If chills and thrills aren’t your thing, there’s also an art show, dinner theatre, the opening of an iconic store at a Calgary mall, a beer festival, and more.

Here are 15 of the best things to do in and around Calgary this weekend.

What: AllSaints, widely known for its legendary leather jackets and A-list celebrity following, has just launched its brand new stand-alone Calgary location at CF Chinook Centre on Friday, October 15. Stop by the store to shop cute-and-comfy sweater dresses, trendy shackets, upscale loungewear, flouncy skirts, jeans, button-down shirts, and, of course, AllSaints’ trademark leather jackets, along with much, much more.

The location is also home to a variety of accessories and footwear, including luxe leather boots, classy handbags, and cozy toques, plus three signature fragrances and new corresponding scented candles.

When: Open daily as of Friday, October 15

Time: 11 am to 7 pm

Where: CF Chinook Centre (#1121 – 6455 Macleod Trail SW, Calgary)

Cost: Varies by purchase

The Calgary International Beerfest celebrates all things beer with over 700 beverages from more than 200 breweries. And there’s not just beer: attendees will also find ciders, meads, spirits, and more. “Your biggest challenge will be deciding where to start,” reads the event website.

In addition to beverage sampling, the festival features Master Brewer and Cooking with Beer seminars, delicious food pairings, live entertainment, and the #BeTheBrewer Lounge.

When: October 15 and 16

Where: BMO Centre on Stampede Park (20 Roundup Way, Calgary)

Tickets: Starting at $19.99

Haunted Calgary Presents: Museum of the Macabre

What: Underground parkades are a little eerie at the best of times, but Haunted Calgary is taking the spooky factor up a notch this October. The production company has set up a walk-through Halloween attraction in the underground parkade at New Horizon Mall, featuring “monsters, ghouls, and oddities” and “macabre beasts” to help scare you silly this month.

When: October 15, 16, 22, 23, 29, 30

Time: Multiple time slots available; varies by date

Where: New Horizon Mall (260300 Writing Creek Crescent, Balzac)

Cost: Tickets available starting at $10

What: Art enthusiasts can visit the Fall Art Show & Sale at the Bridgeland Riverside Community Association this week. The event features 25 different local artists each day, showcasing a variety of original art, with a few outdoor tent artists on Saturday. Guests will find free parking and admission, a number of prize draws, and no GST on purchases.

When: October 16 and 17

Time: 10 am to 4 pm

Where: Bridgeland Riverside Community Association (917 Centre Avenue NE, Calgary)

Cost: Free admission; varies by purchase

Field of Screams at Cobb’s Adventure Park

Cobb’s Adventure Park is turning into a thrilling terror show this October at its Field of Screams. There will be goosebump-inducing haunted houses, blacklight mini golf, archery tag, a bonfire, giant puzzles, food trucks, a candy store, and more.

In true Cobb’s fashion, there will also be a kangaroo petting zoo from 6 to 7 pm to get some animal love in before you scare yourself silly.

When: October 15, 16, 22, 23, 29, and 30

Time: 6 to 10 pm

Where: Cobb’s Adventure Park (1500 84th Street NE, Calgary)

Tickets: $26

What: Fans of Squid Game can play a (less gruesome) version of the popular Netflix series in Calgary this Halloween. For the month of October, all weekend sessions — that’s Friday through Sunday — at tactical laser tag venue Classified have transformed into a game mode inspired by the show. Operatives will be participating in a classic game of Red Light, Green Light, as the final mission in their laser tag session.

When: Friday to Sunday sessions until October 31

Time: 5 to 9:30 pm on Fridays, 12:30 to 9:30 pm on Saturdays, and 12:30 to 8 pm on Sundays

Where: Classified (Bay 3, 1305 33rd Street NE, Calgary)

Cost: $33 for a 90-minute public session; call or book online to reserve a spot

Phone: 403-903-9959

What: Feelin’ Groovy – The Best of Folk Rock features tributes to some of the most influential singer/songwriters, including Joni Mitchell, Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young, and many more. Plus, enjoy some amazing eats from Stage West’s huge buffet along with your entertainment.

When: August 27 to November 14

Time: Varies by date

Where: Stage West Theatre Restaurant (727 42nd Avenue SE, Calgary)

Cost: $86.10 for regularly priced tickets, with special rates available on select dates

What: Hit up Granary Road’s Pumpkin Fest for a celebration of all things pumpkin and, of course, to shop for your very own Jack-O-Lantern. Highlights include a pumpkin rover train ride, Jack-O-Lantern caramel apple making, a scavenger hunt, and farmers’ market vendors serving up pumpkin pies, pumpkin perogies, pumpkin mini donuts, pumpkin soaps, pumpkin cheese, and more.

When: October 16, 17, 23, and 24

Time: 9 am to 5 pm

Where: 226066 112th Street W, Calgary

Tickets: Varies by purchase/activity

What: Celebrate fall at the corn maze! Calgary Farmyard has all of its activities open for Harvest Lights, and the entire farm will be lit up in a fantastic display, with the exception of the corn maze. The maze will be kept dark as an added challenge for guests to find their way through using flashlights. You can also snap photos with pumpkins, or purchase some to bring home.

When: Fridays and Saturdays from September 17 to October 31

Time: 5:30 to 9:30 pm

Where: Calgary Farmyard (284022 Township Road 224)

Cost: $19.95 if purchased online in advance, $22.95 at the gate

What: Pumpkins After Dark features over 6,000 hand-carved pumpkins in a walk-through nighttime experience that’s fun for all ages. Pumpkin sculptures and displays include everything from classic Halloween characters to dragons and dinosaurs to movie and pop culture icons, and there’ll also be food trucks, hot chocolate and coffee, pumpkin carving demonstrations, Monster Mini Golf, and pumpkins and merchandise up for sale to bring a part of the Halloween magic home with you.

When: Thursday through Sunday from September 23 to October 31

Time: 6 to 10:45 pm

Where: Husky Gardens at WinSport’s Canada Olympic Park (88 Canada Olympic Road SW, Calgary)

Tickets: Available online now for $19.95 for adults and $17.95 for children, with kids three and under free (must be purchased in advance, no on-site ticket sales)

What: Screamfest is known for its terrifying haunted houses, zombies, creepy clowns, and “murderers,” along with other chills and thrills. As the event’s website promises, “you will scream.” Ticketholders will enjoy six different haunted houses, with everything from the Grim Reaper to zombies and clowns ready to scare guests silly. There are also carnival games and axe throwing on the Midway of Mayhem, a coffin ride, food trucks, a beer lounge, and more.

When: October 15, 16, 22, 23, 28, 29, and 31

Time: 7 pm to midnight

Where: Stampede Park Grandstand, 3rd Street SE, Calgary

Tickets: Starting at $25; available now

What: Free pop-up art and music activations will run each weekend in Kensington Village until November, bringing Calgarians a chance to enjoy live music, performers, and much more throughout the neighbourhood.

When: Every Saturday from June through November

Time: 12:30 to 2:30 pm

Where: Kensington Village, Calgary

Cost: Free

Attend a free yoga class

What: Relax and get some fresh air with a free class through Calgary Outdoor Yoga. There are two sessions offered each Sunday at locations in Mahogany and Stanley Park. It’s important to note that pre-registration is required, and attendee numbers are limited.

When: Every Sunday through until October 31

Time: 10 am and 1 pm

Where: Participants will receive an email the night before with the exact secret location of each class.

Cost: Free

Check out The Dark Arts pop-up at The GRAND Theatre

What: An interim exhibit, located inside The GRAND Theatre, mashes up refined cocktails, a shareable menu, and works by over 20 of YYC’s most accomplished artists. The Dark Arts is an Instagrammable lounge, providing the perfect backdrop for a seated atmosphere that offers much to explore.

When: Wednesday to Saturday

Time: 5 pm to late

Where: The GRAND Theatre (601 1st Street SW, Calgary)

Cost: No entry fee; prices vary by food and drink item

What: Studio Bell, home of the National Music Centre, is celebrating its five-year anniversary with free admission every weekend through the rest of the year. Check out new and updated exhibits, catch instrument show-and-tells, and delve into the history of iconic Canadian musicians. Reserve your tickets online now.

When: Weekends until the end of 2021

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Studio Bell (850 4th Street SE, Calgary)

Cost: Free