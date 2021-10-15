Play a round of Squid Game laser tag in Calgary this October

Alberta has declared a state of public health emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As recommended by health officials, if you choose to participate in events outside of your home, please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including proper physical distancing, mask-wearing, and frequent handwashing. Additionally, be aware that many businesses and events may be participating in the Restrictions Exemption Program and will require proof of vaccine or a negative, privately paid COVID-19 test. If you are sick, please stay home.

Fans of Squid Game can play a (less gruesome) version of the popular Netflix series in Calgary this Halloween.

For the month of October, all weekend sessions — that’s Friday through Sunday — at tactical laser tag venue Classified have transformed into a game mode inspired by the show.

Operatives will be participating in a classic game of Red Light, Green Light, as the final mission in their laser tag session.

Players who manage to get to the end will receive a free game during the month of November at the laser tag centre, along with all the glory and bragging rights. “Those that don’t…will be eliminated,” Classified said ominously in an Instagram post.

Games can be booked through Classified’s website or by calling the laser tag spot at 403-903-9959. All weekend sessions include the Squid Game mission, so as long as you’ve booked on a Friday, Saturday, or Sunday this October, you’re good to go.

Public sessions start at $33 per person for a 90-minute game, and players who wear green to their game will receive free bottled water (and bonus points from us if you can find the iconic green-on-green tracksuit from the show).

If you think you’ve got what it takes to win Classified’s Squid Game, reserve your spot today — space is filling up quickly, and there are only a few weekends left between now and Halloween.

Good luck, operatives. You wouldn’t want to be… eliminated.

Classified’s Squid Game laser tag

When: Friday to Sunday sessions until October 31

Time: 5 to 9:30 pm on Fridays, 12:30 to 9:30 pm on Saturdays, and 12:30 to 8 pm on Sundays

Where: Classified (Bay 3, 1305 33rd Street NE, Calgary)

Cost: $33 for a 90-minute public session; call or book online to reserve a spot

Phone: 403-903-9959