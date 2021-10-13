8 family friendly Halloween events in and around Calgary

Come check out your new obsession: Healthy Hippo is Low Sugar, Still Delicious! We have 20% off with free shipping on our variety boxes, for as long as supplies last.

Alberta has declared a state of public health emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As recommended by health officials, if you choose to participate in events outside of your home, please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including proper physical distancing, mask-wearing, and frequent handwashing. Additionally, be aware that many businesses and events may be participating in the Restrictions Exemption Program and will require proof of vaccine or a negative, privately paid COVID-19 test. If you are sick, please stay home.

Kids love Halloween, and luckily there are plenty of family-friendly events around Calgary that are fun for all ages this spooky season.

Whether it’s dressing up in creative costumes, carving pumpkins, getting out trick-or-treating around the neighbourhood, gorging themselves on candy, or walking through a haunted house, there are lots of reasons for kids to love the October 31 holiday.

There are quite a few things happening around the city this month to help both you and the tiny humans enjoy the season even more, from a pumpkin festival to trick-or-treating at the zoo.

Here are some of the best family-friendly events in and around Calgary to check out this Halloween.

What: Walk through the pumpkin patch at Cobb’s Adventure Park, take some classic autumn photos, and pick your favourite pumpkins to bring home for Jack-O-Lantern carving. On October 30 and 31, there will also be princesses at the park for Halloween photos.

When: Saturdays and Sundays until October 31

Time: 11 am to 5 pm

Where: Cobb’s Adventure Park (1500 84th Street NE, Calgary)

Cost: $19.75 (children under 2 are free)

What: WinSport’s intermediate 18-hole outdoor mini-golf course has transformed into a Halloween extravaganza. The course is well-lit and offers a challenge for all ages and abilities while providing some spooky fun. WinSport encourages guests to dress up and get into the Halloween spirit.

When: Thursday to Sunday until October 31

Time: Numerous time slots available; varies by day

Where: WinSport’s Canada Olympic Park (88 Canada Olympic Road SW)

Cost: $40 for up to five players

What: Celebrate Halloween at the Calgary Zoo. ZooBOO is a chance for the kids to dress up early, trick-or-treat at the zoo, and enjoy seeing their favourite animals, all in one go. There will be treat stations, a photo contest, and more.

When: October 29 to 31

Time: 9 am to 5 pm

Where: The Calgary Zoo (210 St. George’s Drive NE)

Cost: $29.95 for adults, $19.95 for children (age 3 to 15)

What: Enjoy some good old-fashioned Halloween fun this month. From October 28 to 31, walk through the dark and decorated streets of Heritage Park and take in a number of outdoor shows featuring some beloved characters. Guests can also pick up take-home spooky craft kits, play a monster-sized game of Operation and walk through Tinkerman’s funhouse.

When: October 28 to 31

Time: 6 to 9 pm from October 28 to 30, 1:30 to 4:30 pm on October 31

Where: Heritage Park (1900 Heritage Drive SW)

Cost: $16.95 for those age 13 and up, $11.95 for children age 3 to 12

What: Hit up Granary Road’s Pumpkin Fest for a celebration of all things pumpkin and, of course, to shop for your very own Jack-O-Lantern. Highlights include a pumpkin rover train ride, Jack-O-Lantern caramel apple making, a scavenger hunt, and farmers’ market vendors serving up pumpkin pies, pumpkin perogies, pumpkin mini donuts, pumpkin soaps, pumpkin cheese, and more.

When: October 16, 17, 23, and 24

Time: 9 am to 5 pm

Where: 226066 112th Street W, Calgary

Cost: Varies by purchase/activity

What: Celebrate fall at the corn maze! Calgary Farmyard has all of its activities open for Harvest Lights, and the entire farm will be lit up in a fantastic display, with the exception of the corn maze. The maze will be kept dark as an added challenge for guests to find their way through using flashlights. You can also snap photos with pumpkins or purchase some to bring home.

When: Fridays and Saturdays from September 17 to October 31

Time: 5:30 to 9:30 pm

Where: Calgary Farmyard (284022 Township Road 224)

Cost: $19.95 if purchased online in advance, $22.95 at the gate (ages three and up)

What: Pumpkins After Dark features over 6,000 hand-carved pumpkins in a walk-through nighttime experience that’s fun for all ages. Pumpkin sculptures and displays include everything from classic Halloween characters to dragons and dinosaurs, and pop culture icons.

There’ll also be food trucks, hot chocolate and coffee, pumpkin carving demonstrations, Monster Mini Golf, and pumpkins and merchandise for sale to bring part of the Halloween magic home with you.

When: Thursday through Sunday from September 23 to October 31

Time: 6 to 10:45 pm

Where: Husky Gardens at WinSport’s Canada Olympic Park (88 Canada Olympic Road SW, Calgary)

Cost: Tickets available online for $19.95 for adults and $17.95 for children, with kids three and under free (must be purchased in advance, no on-site ticket sales)

Visit Butterfield Acres and stroll through the farmyard to find your ideal pumpkin. Add in some adorable animal visits, fall photo-ops, pony rides, and a hot drink by the fire pit, and you’ve got the perfect autumn day.

When: Weekends throughout October

Time: 10 am to 4 pm

Where: 254077 Rocky Ridge Road NW

Cost: $15.99 for adults, $13.99 for children (“able to walk” to age 17)