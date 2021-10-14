AllSaints, widely known for its iconic leather jackets and A-list celebrity following, is opening its first Alberta location this week.

Launched in London in 1994, the brand offers a wide array of products, ranging from jeans and sweatshirts to dresses and dress shirts to outerwear and the aforementioned leather jackets.

The AllSaints Calgary location is situated in CF Chinook Centre, near the Apple store in the mall’s expansion wing, taking over the former Lacoste space.

The 2,484-square-foot shop is the first stand-alone location in Alberta; however, Calgarians may recognize the brand from its offerings on display in Hudson’s Bay. The new store brings shoppers more of the clothing and accessories they know and love in a central location, boasting an elevated collection of fashion-focused and seasonal pieces.

Upon opening, AllSaints Calgary will feature items from the brand’s Autumn/Winter 2021 collection, with ready-to-wear men’s and women’s styles. There will be both transitional pieces, perfect as we move into chillier fall weather, along with key wardrobe staples.

The CF Chinook Centre store is a bright, open space with its offerings laid out in an eye-catching and minimalistic way.

Mall-goers will find cute-and-comfy sweater dresses, trendy shackets, upscale loungewear, flouncy skirts, jeans, button-down shirts, and, of course, AllSaint’s trademark leather jackets. Materials clash in the most perfect way, with everything from cashmere to denim to organic cotton, in addition to supple leather.

The location is also home to a variety of accessories and footwear, including luxe leather boots, classy handbags, and cozy toques, plus three signature fragrances and new corresponding scented candles.

The CF Chinook Centre location opens at 10 am on Friday, October 15, joining three other stand-alone Canadian AllSaints locations in Vancouver, Toronto, and Montreal.

AllSaints’ collections can be found throughout Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and the Middle East, with more than 250 directly operated stores, franchise shops, concessions, and outlets, as well as an online shopping platform.

The company employs just under 3,000 people across 26 countries who aim to put the brand experience and the customer at the centre of everything they do.

Address: #1121 – 6455 Macleod Trail SW, Calgary

Phone: 408-775-1274

