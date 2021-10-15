Broadway musical “Anastasia” is coming to Calgary in January

Alberta has declared a state of public health emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As recommended by health officials, if you choose to participate in events outside of your home, please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including proper physical distancing, mask-wearing, and frequent handwashing. Additionally, be aware that many businesses and events may be participating in the Restrictions Exemption Program and will require proof of vaccine or a negative, privately paid COVID-19 test. If you are sick, please stay home.

Get ready! Tickets go on sale later this month for the first Broadway show to return to Calgary since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Broadway Across Canada brings the musical Anastasia to Calgary from January 4 to 9, 2022, at the Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium.

Tickets go on sale on October 25 at 10 am. It will be the premiere of the musical in Calgary and will mark the return of Broadway for YYC audiences.

“Broadway Across Canada is so honoured to welcome Anastasia as the first touring Broadway show back to Calgary,” said Shana Levin, Vice President of Broadway Across Canada, in a news release.

“We are thankful to our patrons for their patience, flexibility and love of Broadway, which has been an incredible support and inspiration during this extended intermission. We look forward to welcoming theatre-goers back to the Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium at the start of next year for what is expected to be an unforgettable season and the long-awaited return of Broadway.”

The dazzling show transports the audience from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past.

Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing conman and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love, and family.

The show played for sold out audiences on Broadway for more than three years before expanding its global “Fanastasia” community with productions on tour across North America and in Japan, Spain, Germany and the Netherlands.

Globally, the show has been performed more than 2,500 times and sold 3.4 million tickets, and it has garnered more than 15 major international awards, including Tonys.

Tickets to see Anastasia in Calgary will be available via ticketmaster.ca or by calling 1-855-985-5000.

When: January 4 to 9, 2022

Where: Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium (1415 14th Avenue NW, Calgary)

Tickets: Available beginning October 25 via ticketmaster.ca or by calling 1-855-985-5000