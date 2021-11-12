16 things to do in Calgary this weekend: November 12 to 14

Alberta has declared a state of public health emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As recommended by health officials, if you choose to participate in events outside of your home, please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including proper physical distancing, mask-wearing, and frequent handwashing. Additionally, be aware that many businesses and events may be participating in the Restrictions Exemption Program and will require proof of vaccine or a negative, privately paid COVID-19 test. If you are sick, please stay home.

We’ve officially reached mid-November territory, and, with the holidays looming closer, there are plenty of things to do in Calgary to celebrate the season.

Shop local at a Christmas market, be entertained by some dinner theatre, enjoy a safari brunch, try a new virtual reality experience at the science centre, and much more in YYC.

Here are 16 of the best things to do in and around Calgary this weekend.

What: One of Calgary’s favourite night markets is back with several holiday shopping events and live music through November and December. Inglewood Night Market’s holiday edition kicks off this weekend, hosting all of the locally sourced and handmade vendors you know and love, selling a wide variety of goods, from one-of-a-kind crafts to vintage clothing, antiques and collectibles, artisan eats, and much more.

When: November 12, 19, and 26, and December 3

Time: 4 to 11 pm

Where: South Bank Building (880 9th Street SE, Calgary)

Admission: $5

What: Head to City & Country this weekend for the ultimate wine tasting festival. All samples are included with your ticket, so you can sip all of their current wines, plus a new one or two! Then, enjoy a few glasses of your favourites (and get 20% off wine purchases to-go), along with a grazing box (one shared box provided per two people) for a perfect pairing.

When: November 12 and 13

Time: 6 to 8 pm on November 12 and 4 to 6 pm on November 13

Where: City & Country Winery (544 38a Avenue SE, Calgary)

Cost: $85 on November 12 or $75 on November 13

What: The first edition of this grassroots, pay-what-you-can gathering features live music, a photo booth, and a market with local artists, makers, writers, and vintage sellers. All vendors will be providing goods and services through a pay-what-you-can model, and entry to the event is by food donation for the community fridge.

When: November 14

Time: 11 am to 5 pm

Where: Triwood Community Association (244 Chicoutmi Drive NW, Calgary)

Cost: Entry by food donation for the community fridge

Visit Santa at Southcentre’s Enchanted Forest

What: Book a visit with Santa for a physically distanced photo at Southcentre Mall’s Enchanted Forest from November 13 to December 24. A special North Pole mailbox will also be available for children to send their holiday wish lists and letters to Mr. Claus. It’s important to note that to ensure physical distancing all visits with Santa must be booked in advance.

Additionally, from Monday to Saturday between November 13 and December 24, children with sensory sensitivities and mobility issues can experience the magic of visiting Santa from 9:30 to 10 am in a sensory-friendly environment. These visits must also be booked in advance.

Want your furry friend to get in on the festive fun too? From Monday to Saturday between November 13 and December 24, owners are invited to bring their pets to experience a “Paws with Claus” for a pre-booked photo opportunity with Santa from 8 to 9 pm.

When: November 13 to December 24

Time: 10 am to 8 pm

Where: Southcentre Mall (100 Anderson Road SE, Calgary)

Cost: Photo prices starting at $7

Men Express Their Feelings at Arts Commons

What: Downstage’s last production on the physical stage back in March 2020, Men Express Their Feelings, has been re-imagined as a three-episode audio play, with live listening parties of all three episodes from November 12 to 14 at 7:30 pm.

The fast-paced comedy takes us to a community hockey rink, where two dads and their sons have been sent to a dressing room to sort out a critical situation. Amidst a series of wild misunderstandings and ridiculous antics, the guys get to know each other and themselves a whole lot better, while redefining what it means to win.

When: November 12 to 14

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Motel Theatre, Arts Commons (205 8th Avenue SE, Calgary)

Cost: $30

Taste for Adventure food festival in Banff

What: As if irresistible specials and drool-worthy menus created by award-winning chefs weren’t enough, a month-long festival is pairing these foodie experiences with a stunning mountain backdrop. Taste for Adventure is back in Banff and Lake Louise this fall, with 19 participating restaurants offering unique fixed-price menus or value-added offers in the iconic Rockies.

When: November 1 to 28

Where: Multiple venues in Banff and Lake Louise; complete list here

Cost: Prices vary by restaurant/special

What: Calgary is full of amazing local bands, and this Saturday’s show at Dickens is a perfect example. Listen to tunes from I Am The Mountain, Bad Bodies, Florida BC, and Nite Twin starting at 8 pm.

When: November 13

Time: 8 pm

Where: Dickens (1000 9th Avenue SW, Calgary)

Cost: $10 cover

Check out a new virtual reality exhibit at the TELUS Spark Science Centre

What: If you want to take a trip through the sky without getting on a plane, look no further than Calgary’s science centre. TELUS Spark Science Centre has launched a brand new virtual reality experience, allowing visitors to safely soar to new heights and take in the sights without leaving the city. First up on the flight plan is “Jurassic Flight,” turning people into a late Jurassic pterosaur.

When: Science centre hours; Wednesday through Friday

Time: 9 am to 4 pm Wednesdays and Thursdays, 9 am to 5 pm Friday through Sunday

Where: TELUS Spark Science Centre (220 St. George’s Drive NE, Calgary)

Cost: Included with general admission ($26 for adults, $19 for children)

What: Want to enjoy delicious baked goods while supporting a good cause? The Southcentre Mall Cookie Kitchen returns this year in support of Meals on Wheels, with treats made by local bakery, Bakeri by Jess. Stop by the Cookie Kitchen to decorate a cookie in exchange for a donation to Meals on Wheels, and help the organization reach its $16,000 fundraising goal. Decorate your cookie onsite or take a decorating kit home.

When: November 12 to December 24

Time: Monday to Saturday from 9:45 am to 8 pm, Sundays from 10:45 am to 6 pm

Where: Located on the mall main level across from RW&Co, Southcentre Mall (100 Anderson Road SE, Calgary)

Cost: Cookie kits are purchased with a suggested donation of $2 each

What: Shop fine crafts and artwork by over 100 talented vendors and pick up holiday gifts for your loved ones (or yourself) at the Leighton Art Centre’s Christmas in the Country event. Beautiful decorations, gorgeous art, and the home’s historic ambiance combine to make visiting the centre a perfectly festive activity.

Prefer to shop from the comfort of your own home? Starting November 6, you can shop vendors online 24/7 at shop.leightoncentre.org.

When: Tuesday through Sunday from November 6 to December 22

Time: 10 am to 4 pm

Where: Leighton Art Centre (282027 144th Street West, Millarville)

Cost: Free parking and admission by donation; varies by purchase

Safari Brunch at the Calgary Zoo

What: Enjoy a “wild” brunch at the Calgary Zoo. Held in the heart of Destination Africa, the zoo’s Safari Brunch features both gourmet and comfort breakfast foods, including a free-flowing chocolate fountain with fresh fruit, eggs Benedict with Canadian bacon, a Belgian waffle bar, and much, much more.

When: Every Sunday until November 21

Time: First seating 9 to 10:30 am, second seating 11 am to 12:30 pm, and third seating on select dates from 1 to 2:30 pm

Where: Calgary Zoo (210 St. George’s Drive NE, Calgary)

Cost: $44.95 for adults, $27.95 for children

What: Check out both indoor and outdoor vendors at the Millarville Christmas Market this month, featuring food trucks, music, reindeer viewing, photos with Santa, and The Kids Only Shoppe, in addition to your favourite seasonal vendors and plenty of new artisans.

When: November 11 to 14

Time: 9 am to 4 pm

Where: Millarville Racetrack (306097 192nd Street, Millarville)

Cost: $5.95 for entry; varies by purchase

What: Beyond Van Gogh has reopened its immersive exhibit in Calgary after a brief hiatus. Get up close and personal this month with Van Gogh’s work through larger-than-life projections of his paintings. To round out this experience of the senses, the exhibit is accompanied by the artist’s own words, set to a symphonic score.

When: October 23 to November 28

Time: Timed tickets available from 10 am to 9 pm daily, with one-hour yoga classes in the exhibit at 8:30 am every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday

Where: The BMO Centre on Stampede Park (20 Roundup Way SE)

Tickets: Starting at $33.99 for adults, available now

What: Feelin’ Groovy – The Best of Folk Rock features tributes to some of the most influential singer/songwriters, including Joni Mitchell, Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young, and many more. Plus, enjoy amazing eats from Stage West’s huge buffet along with your entertainment.

When: August 27 to November 14

Time: Varies by date

Where: Stage West Theatre Restaurant (727 42nd Avenue SE, Calgary)

Cost: $86.10 for regularly priced tickets, with special rates available on select dates

Check out The Dark Arts pop-up at The GRAND Theatre

What: An interim exhibit inside The GRAND Theatre mashes up refined cocktails, a shareable menu, and works by some of YYC’s most accomplished artists. The Dark Arts is an Instagrammable lounge, providing the perfect backdrop for a night-out atmosphere that offers much to explore.

When: Wednesday to Saturday until the end of December

Time: 5 pm to late

Where: The GRAND Theatre (601 1st Street SW, Calgary)

Cost: No entry fee; prices vary by food and drink item

What: Studio Bell, home of the National Music Centre, celebrates its five-year anniversary with free admission every weekend through the rest of the year. Check out new and updated exhibits, catch instrument show-and-tells, and delve into the history of iconic Canadian musicians. Reserve your tickets online now.

When: Weekends until the end of 2021

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Studio Bell (850 4th Street SE, Calgary)

Cost: Free