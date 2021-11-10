A dazzling indoor light display is coming to Calgary this holiday season

Alberta has declared a state of public health emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As recommended by health officials, if you choose to participate in events outside of your home, please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including proper physical distancing, mask-wearing, and frequent handwashing. Additionally, be aware that many businesses and events may be participating in the Restrictions Exemption Program and will require proof of vaccine or a negative, privately paid COVID-19 test. If you are sick, please stay home.

TELUS Spark Science Centre is brightening up the holidays in Calgary with Sparkle Sparkle, an incredible indoor light display that opens later this month.

At 5:30 pm on select days between November 25 and January 2, the science centre transforms into a twinkling wonderland, featuring a glowing LED fire to “warm up” near, a massive shimmering winter palace, and a glittering universe.

This indoor event boasts thousands of LED lights, all arranged to create a magical (and warm) winter experience and plenty of Instagram-worthy photo ops.

Guests will also be able to snap a photo with Santa in his robot workshop, enjoy a sweet treat from the Sugar Shack, shop in the Spark Store for that perfect science-inspired gift, or grab a glowing drink. Warm “grab n’ go” snacks and drinks will be offered in the Astronaut Ice Cream Cafe as well. There’s something for everyone at Sparkle Sparkle!

The event runs from 5:30 to 9:30 pm, Wednesday through Sunday, from November 25 until December 10, and daily from December 20 to January 2. It’s important to note that it will be closed on December 24, 25, and 31.

Sparkle Sparkle is a can’t-miss festive experience this holiday season, and you can pre-purchase your $19 ticket for the winter wonderland now.

When: Wednesday through Sunday from November 25 to December 19, daily from December 20 to January 2 (closed December 24, 25, and 31)

Time: 5:30 to 9:30 pm

Where: TELUS Spark Science Centre (220 St. George’s Drive NE, Calgary)

Tickets: $19 for adults, $13 for youth (ages three to 17)